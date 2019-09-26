Palladium Partners Trimmed Its Position in Facebook Cl A (FB) by $620,544; Amerco (UHAL) Shareholder Indaba Capital Management LP Cut Holding as Stock Price Rose

Palladium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc sold 3,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 40,353 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.79 million, down from 43,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $512.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $179.79. About 2.92M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – “Everything’s changed, everyone is talking about data privacy,” Left told CNBC. “They’re a lot more vulnerable than Facebook; 25/04/2018 – Is Facebook’s U.S. audience still declining? $FB lost daily users for the first time ever in the U.S. and Canada last quarter. It’s not a great sign, given that this is the company’s most valuable user group; 19/04/2018 – BLUMENTHAL SENDS LETTER TO FTC ABOUT FACEBOOK; 22/03/2018 – GERMANY’S BARLEY CALLS FACEBOOK DATA PRACTICES A `SCANDAL’; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS THERE HAS NOT BEEN DRAMATIC FALLOFF IN FACEBOOK USAGE SINCE PRIVACY SCANDAL BROKE; 20/04/2018 – PA House of Reps: Frankel slams Metcalfe’s outrageous Facebook post; 04/05/2018 – Sarah Frier: At Facebook, there’s internal momentum to pursue an ad-free subscription based option, sources say. The company; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS ERIN EGAN TO FOCUS ON HER EXPANDED DUTIES AS CHIEF PRIVACY OFFICER – SPOKESPERSON; 25/05/2018 – Facebook Inc: Discounted Cash Flow Valuation (DCF)

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 2,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The hedge fund held 65,526 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.81M, down from 67,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $389.99. About 3,794 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 16/04/2018 – Greensboro Tornado: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Victims; 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, MI; 30/04/2018 – Growing Joplin: U-Haul Adding New Self-Storage, Jobs with Warehouse Acquisition; 23/03/2018 – U-Haul Announces Plans for Sprawling Eagles Landing Warehouse; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO: SPECIAL CASH DIV; 22/05/2018 – U-Haul Using Wellness Program to Attract Fitness-Focused Professionals; 20/04/2018 – DJ AMERCO, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHAL); 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q EPS 56C; 30/03/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Former Hardie-Tynes Co. in Birmingham

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.17 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 1,275 shares to 46,191 shares, valued at $11.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT) by 7,095 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77 million and $517.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 293,000 shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $24.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 265,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Industrial Logistics Pptys T.

Analysts await AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $9.08 EPS, up 8.74% or $0.73 from last year’s $8.35 per share. UHAL’s profit will be $178.04 million for 10.74 P/E if the $9.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.76 actual EPS reported by AMERCO for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.32% EPS growth.

