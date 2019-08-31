Palladium Partners Trimmed Its Amgen Com (AMGN) Stake by $1.11 Million as Share Price Rose; Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Valuation Declined While Delphi Management Increased Stake by $1.07 Million

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems

Palladium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc sold 5,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 71,947 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67M, down from 77,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.62. About 2.03M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 29/03/2018 – CORVIDIA THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS MARC DE GARIDEL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O SAYS PRESSING AMGEN INC AMGN.O , RIVALS TO CHANGE DYNAMIC OF HIGH LIST PRICES, DEEP REBATES ON NEW MIGRAINE MEDICINES; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-12: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Amgen, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The University Hospital 12 D; 25/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher first quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent; 21/05/2018 – FDA OKS PROLIA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN: EC APPROVES REPATHA TO PREVENT HEART ATTACK, STROKE

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Service Inc reported 85,016 shares. The New York-based Element Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.35% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cls Invs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lederer And Associate Inv Counsel Ca holds 1.67% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 33,270 shares. Eastern State Bank owns 111,045 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sterling Investment Management owns 1.83% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 43,760 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 325,498 shares. Oarsman Cap Inc owns 50,094 shares. Fernwood Invest Ltd Liability owns 6,540 shares. 3.41 million were reported by Santa Barbara Asset Management Lc. Investec Asset Management has 572,926 shares. Penobscot Management Co invested 1.65% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 115,000 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Moreno Evelyn V holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 6,001 shares.

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00M and $107.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc Com (NYSE:DHI) by 20,629 shares to 31,030 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 73,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,162 shares, and cut its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,272 shares to 521,813 shares, valued at $28.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr Emg Mkts Smcap (DGS) by 14,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 616,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Usa Quality Fctr (QUAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Ltd Llc reported 38,551 shares. Amer Research Management has invested 0.31% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Colonial Trust Advsrs has 0.06% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Kdi Partners Lc holds 58,023 shares or 3.88% of its portfolio. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Company invested in 0.43% or 3.96M shares. First Bankshares Of Omaha, a Nebraska-based fund reported 26,678 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.46% or 15,228 shares. Orca Inv Mngmt Llc invested in 1,920 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.34% or 6,256 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Llc invested in 0.49% or 314,121 shares. Paloma Prns Communication accumulated 65,098 shares. Rampart Investment Mngmt Llc reported 0.17% stake. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Co reported 11,435 shares. Bahl & Gaynor invested 1.75% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). South Dakota Invest Council holds 56,091 shares.