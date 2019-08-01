Palladium Partners Stake in Apple Com (AAPL) Lowered as Market Value Rose; Thomas White International LTD Increased Position in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc Adr (MBT)

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc Adr (MBT) by 32.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 72,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.64% . The institutional investor held 292,588 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 220,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.15. About 1.68M shares traded. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) has declined 6.74% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MBT News: 25/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS ANNOUNCES RESTRUCTURING OF 35B RUB OF LOANS; 15/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS Placed Bonds Using Blockchain Technology; 07/03/2018 MOBILE TELESYSTEMS TO INCREASE STAKE IN OZON.RU: IFX; 11/04/2018 – Russia’s MTS recommends 2017 dividend of 23.4 roubles per share; 19/03/2018 – Russia’s MTS expects slight revenue growth in 2018; 07/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS SAYS DEMAND FOR BONDS WAS OVER 50B RUBLES; 23/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 1Q NUMBERS MAY NOT BE COMPARABLE WITH ESTS; 23/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 1Q REVENUE 107.9B RUBLES; 31/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS, ERICSSON AND INTEL TESTED A CYBERSPORT VR GAME ON A 5G NETWORK; 23/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 1Q NET 15.4B RUBLES

Palladium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc sold 12,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 282,181 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.60 million, down from 294,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $984.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $217.29. About 18.05 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple will launch the fourth iteration of its smartwatch this fall, according to an analyst report obtained by 9to5Mac; 07/05/2018 – Two things are changing in the “Apple story,” according to well-known Apple analyst Gene Munster; 12/03/2018 – Apple inks deal to buy the ‘Netflix of magazines’; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan warn their clients that Apple’s iPhone sales may come in below expectations; 18/03/2018 – Apple is designing and testing screens -Bloomberg; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s deal for Shazam draws ‘in-depth investigation’ from Europe; 20/05/2018 – Google takes on Apple and Spotify with new music service; 09/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple likely to face fine for unfair practices in South Korea; 16/04/2018 – Apple Loses Ground to Amazon in Smart Home Deals With Builders; 17/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple, Part II”

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28B and $554.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) by 6,300 shares to 18,132 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hong Kong Exchanges And Clearing (HKXCY) by 13,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,478 shares, and cut its stake in Safran S A Adr (SAFRY).

