Palladium Partners Position In Bank Amer Com (BAC) Was Upped; As Celanese (CE) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Covey Capital Advisors Has Decreased Stake by $673,750

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,744 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, down from 35,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $107.01. About 625,654 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 20/04/2018 – Celanese Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Capital Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS WILL BE REVIEWING STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE CORP – ABANDONING ITS MERGER AGREEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Raises Dividend to 54c Vs. 46c; 03/04/2018 – Celanese to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 17, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Expects Adjusted EPS to Increase to About $11 by 2020; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – Celanese Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE EXPECTS ADJ EPS ABOUT $11.00 BY 2020

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 41,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 520,136 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.35M, up from 478,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 28.71M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Telecom, Media and Technology Conference; 14/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-BofA will no longer lend to some gunmakers- Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO ARRANGE $6 BILLION LOAN FOR PETROBRAS UNIT BID; 10/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 25/04/2018 – BOFA: STOCKHOLDER INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR PROPOSAL DID NOT PASS; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Eight in 10 Atlanta Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2014 Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Bank of America’s U.S. RMBS Servicer Ratings; 11/05/2018 – AVALARA INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $2.48 earnings per share, down 14.48% or $0.42 from last year’s $2.9 per share. CE’s profit will be $314.00 million for 10.79 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.