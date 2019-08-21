Palladium Partners Position in Bank Amer Com (BAC) Has Boosted by $1.12 Million; As Asure Software (ASUR) Shares Rose, Jpmorgan Chase & Company Decreased Stake

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Asure Software Inc (ASUR) by 70.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 126,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.68% . The institutional investor held 53,144 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 179,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Asure Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.89M market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.23. About 186,028 shares traded. Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) has declined 37.63% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ASUR News: 02/04/2018 – Asure Software Bolsters Balance Sheet; Announces $175 Million Credit Facility and Increases Shelf Registration; 09/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE – IN FISCAL 2018, EXPECT REVENUE OF BETWEEN $89.0 MLN AND $92.0 MLN UP FROM $85.0 MLN TO $88.0; 10/05/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC ASUR.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE ACQUIRES EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO FROM WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES; 09/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE SEES FOR FISCAL 2018, NON-GAAP EBITDA, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME ITEMS, OF BETWEEN $20.0 MLN AND $23.0 MLN UP FROM $19.0 MLN TO $22.0 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Asure Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, EXPECTS NON-GAAP EBITDA, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME ITEMS, OF BETWEEN $18.0 MLN AND $20.0 MLN; 05/03/2018 Asure Software Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE BUYS AUSTIN HR: EXPANDING HR CONSULTING REACH; 09/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE, INC.: ASURE SOFTWARE BUYS OCCUPEYE LIMITED

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 41,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 520,136 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.35 million, up from 478,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $26.93. About 44.17M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 21/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $62.25 FROM $58; 16/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S RESO PICKS BOFA, CITI, VTB, SBERBANK, RENCAP, DEUTSCHE BANK, SOCGEN TO ARRANGE IPO – TWO BANKING; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS INTL MKT APPETITE HASN’T CHANGED AFTER STEINHOFF; 19/04/2018 – Women Have Fundamentally Different Journeys to Financial Wellness, Merrill Lynch Study Reveals; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-MOVES-Merrill Lynch hires former FINRA top cop Susan Axelrod; 14/05/2018 – Hologic Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – Savita Subramanian, head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said in a note to clients Friday that fund managers may be piling into these names as interest rates rise; 09/04/2018 – GERMANY’S M+W SAID TO SELECT BOFA, UBS FOR POTENTIAL IPO; 10/05/2018 – WildHorse Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S

More notable recent Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Asure Software Acquires Omaha-based Reseller and Updates 2019 Guidance – GlobeNewswire” on January 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top 10 Stocks Under $20 to Buy Heading into July – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Asure Software’s Resource Scheduler and SmartView Approved by FedRAMP – GlobeNewswire” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Asure Software Appoints Rhonda Parouty as Chief Operating Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on January 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Asure Software’s (ASUR) CEO Pat Goepel on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 15,871 shares to 35,248 shares, valued at $693,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 68,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Tiffany & Co New (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold ASUR shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 7.57 million shares or 3.73% less from 7.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 339,142 were reported by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Parametric Assocs Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). First Interstate Bank has invested 0.03% in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). State Street owns 149,675 shares. Ancora Ltd Com stated it has 12,740 shares. Weber Alan W owns 60,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 14,737 shares. Skylands Cap Ltd Com invested in 0.19% or 223,604 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Llc reported 14,292 shares. S Squared Tech Lc holds 0.37% or 77,647 shares in its portfolio. Pacific Ridge Capital Prns Limited Liability Company owns 796,356 shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 8 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Herald Investment Management holds 20,759 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated has 879,181 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 33,555 shares.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Zions Bank Downgrade – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “BofA CEO Moynihan plays down fears of US recession: CNBC – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Warren Buffett’s Portfolio Yields a Big Surprise – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank of America declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends — CTI, BAC, BYD – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Ltd Liability Com accumulated 41,405 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi holds 0% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 209,511 shares. Brown Advisory reported 5.44M shares. Bangor National Bank accumulated 12,094 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc reported 95,873 shares. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Limited Com reported 3.44% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Amp Investors Limited accumulated 3.81M shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt invested in 0.35% or 295,000 shares. California-based First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.43% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Summit Financial Wealth Advsr Ltd has 0.18% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Segment Wealth Management Ltd accumulated 13,661 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Jp Marvel Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 278,865 shares. Kistler holds 15,360 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Mngmt stated it has 233,374 shares.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 2,455 shares to 32,134 shares, valued at $5.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind Com (NYSE:LNC) by 6,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,880 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX).