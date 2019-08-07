Palladium Partners Maintains Position in Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR); Cipher Capital LP Maintains Position in Logmein (LOGM)

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) by 8.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 12,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 151,145 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.35M, up from 138,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $60.82. About 3.99M shares traded or 26.28% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – AGREED ON TERMS TO ACQUIRE AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 527 MLN; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Immediately Accretive to Cash Flow; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ Emerson Electric Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMR); 19/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Cigna and Emerson Electric; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 1150.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 36,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 39,271 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, up from 3,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $70.66. About 349,686 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®; 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 10/04/2018 – LogMeIn Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn; 10/04/2018 – LogMeln Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.208 BLN TO $1.223 BLN; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Limited Com holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 3,647 shares. Greenleaf invested in 9,439 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company accumulated 93,234 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 5,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Compton Capital Mngmt Inc Ri accumulated 13,309 shares. Stifel holds 1.90 million shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Com National Bank owns 1.42% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 1.76M shares. Minnesota-based Palisade Asset Limited Company has invested 0.34% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Sit Investment Associates Inc owns 222,665 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability owns 0.05% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 13,712 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.18% or 26,872 shares. Van Strum Towne Incorporated, California-based fund reported 46,898 shares. 633,986 were accumulated by Da Davidson And Communication. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). The Ontario – Canada-based Tdam Usa has invested 1.2% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 37,116 shares to 150,198 shares, valued at $7.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 2,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,134 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametrica Mgmt Limited accumulated 3,050 shares. Hillsdale Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.04% or 5,290 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 17 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 158,680 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Strategic Global Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 2,577 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 178,882 were reported by D E Shaw And. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 6,744 shares. Smithfield Communications has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Cooper Creek Ptnrs Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.68% or 25,000 shares. Alps Advisors Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Balyasny Asset stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Jpmorgan Chase & Company reported 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Cqs Cayman Lp holds 0.26% or 71,000 shares.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (NYSE:MWA) by 34,430 shares to 26,670 shares, valued at $267,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 37,387 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,236 shares, and cut its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC).

