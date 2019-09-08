Palladium Partners Lowered Its Position in Lincoln Natl Ind Com (LNC) by $362,210; Brinker Intl (EAT) Holder Verition Fund Management Lifted Its Holding by $500,060

Palladium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind Com (LNC) by 12.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc sold 6,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 43,880 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, down from 50,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $55.2. About 973,860 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 11/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP LNC.N : BARCLAYS REINSTATES WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $88 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Adj EPS $1.97; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 01/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Completes Acquisition Of Liberty Life Assurance Company Of Boston; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q EPS $1.64; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (EAT) by 186.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 11,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The hedge fund held 17,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $774,000, up from 6,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Brinker Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $39.47. About 795,384 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Sees FY18 Revenues Flat to Down 0.5% Compared to FY17; 12/05/2018 – Notice of Unauthorized Access to Chili’s® Grill & Bar Guest Data; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Net $46.9M; 14/05/2018 – Brinker International said customer credit and debit card information had been compromised at some Chili’s locations between March and April; 21/05/2018 – Chili’s Introduces The Boss Burger to Restaurants Nationwide; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q EPS $1.02; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Sees FY18 Comparable Restaurant Sales Down 0.5% to 1.0%; 22/03/2018 – Brinker Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Brinker International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EAT); 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Chili’s Co-owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 0.4% in 3Q

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $94,440 activity.

More notable recent Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 13, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 27% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brinker International sets strong guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Days Left Until Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $2.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 6,709 shares to 4,068 shares, valued at $445,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (Call) (NYSE:LYV) by 21,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,500 shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold EAT shares while 95 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 43.77 million shares or 1.41% less from 44.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 0.03% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Virtu Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 6,141 shares. Prudential Financial Inc accumulated 600,477 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 204,748 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt holds 0% or 73,718 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Co has 14,180 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt stated it has 124,077 shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies Inc stated it has 0.04% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). 15,376 are held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 157,889 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.01% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Lsv Asset Management has 0.23% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 3.18 million shares. Meeder Asset stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc, New York-based fund reported 335,194 shares. Advsr Asset stated it has 2,747 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Fincl Bank invested in 0.04% or 27,474 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity owns 93,880 shares. Whittier Communication has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 8.67 million shares. Westpac Banking has 13,281 shares. Utah Retirement Systems reported 40,246 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.06% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Wellington Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Co holds 21,621 shares. Poplar Forest Cap Ltd Llc holds 4.12% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 1.04M shares. Goldman Sachs has invested 0.04% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 0.47% or 6,000 shares.

Analysts await Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.39 earnings per share, up 2.14% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.34 per share. LNC’s profit will be $461.59 million for 5.77 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.36 actual earnings per share reported by Lincoln National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,272 shares to 521,813 shares, valued at $28.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (NYSE:LMT) by 1,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Lincoln Financial Group Names Industry Veteran as Senior Vice President, Life & Annuity Operations – Business Wire” on August 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “9 Things You Need to Know About Life Insurance – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lincoln National updates debt tender offer – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) were released by: Insurancenewsnet.com and their article: “Make Sure Your Clients Know These 9 Things About Life Insurance – Insurance News Net” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.