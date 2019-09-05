Palladium Partners Lowered Honeywell Intl Com (HON) Holding by $387,890 as Market Value Rose; Pennsylvania Trust Co Continues to Hold Holding in Stryker (SYK)

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 149.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 15,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 25,213 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, up from 10,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $219.67. About 272,611 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 07/05/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits Ohio Troops Abroad, Sees Ohio’s Stryker Dragoon Vehicles & Firsthand Evidence of Russian; 06/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Sustainability Solutions- Stryker Sustainability Solutions Reprocessed BW Lasso 2515 NAV eco Variable Diagnostic E; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Regular ; Catalog Number: 0400-750-000 Sterile personal; 27/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Urges Senate Armed Services Committee to Continue Funding Stryker Vehicle Upgrade; 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® II Acetabular System; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, X-Large; Catalog number: 0400-850-000 Sterile personal; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Adj EPS $1.68

Palladium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc sold 2,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 32,134 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, down from 34,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $169.88. About 1.93 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell Declares Quarterly Dividend; 13/04/2018 – The Seidel Diesel Group Becomes a Master Distributor of Honeywell Garrett® Turbochargers; 22/03/2018 – Honeywell And Georgia Tech To Launch Innovative Software Education Program For Metro Atlanta’s Middle And High School Teachers; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. Reduces Ownership Threshold for Shareowners to Call Special Meetings From 20% to 15%; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: 1st Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL PENSION PLAN 110% FUNDED; MOVING MORE TO FIXED INCOME; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ALSO ENTERED INTO A $4.0 BILLION AMENDED AND RESTATED FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) by 41,336 shares to 520,136 shares, valued at $14.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 22,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 46,593 shares. Qs Invsts Llc owns 53,782 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Waters Parkerson & Company Lc owns 26,860 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Gabalex Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 250,000 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.44% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 567,401 shares. Horan Capital Advisors Limited Liability reported 100 shares stake. 1.58M are owned by Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Coho Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Raymond James Fincl Advsr reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Allstate owns 49,767 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. First Republic Invest Mgmt Incorporated owns 633,123 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Addenda Capital invested in 0.48% or 41,506 shares. The Massachusetts-based Bain Capital Pub Equity Lc has invested 4.2% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 26,317 are owned by B Riley Wealth Mgmt.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 21.13 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Manhattan Communication has 0.16% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Tdam Usa reported 14,056 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 77,395 shares stake. Sun Life Fincl Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,481 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa has invested 0.14% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement has 0.22% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 442,408 shares. Bollard Group Limited owns 848 shares. Asset One holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 177,850 shares. Connors Investor Services accumulated 0.62% or 22,989 shares. Rech reported 17,745 shares. The Unknown-based Mckinley Limited Liability Company Delaware has invested 1.76% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Bokf Na holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 29,918 shares. Drexel Morgan And Communication reported 1,215 shares. Andra Ap invested in 23,700 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Conning accumulated 0.09% or 14,337 shares.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 223,772 shares to 9,192 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 22,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,724 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).