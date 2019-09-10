Palladium Partners Lifted Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Position by $529,632; Dollar Gen New (DG) Shareholder Hamel Associates Has Trimmed Its Stake as Market Value Rose

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 8.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 60,990 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.28 million, down from 66,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $157.09. About 3.13M shares traded or 80.49% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION BY $1.0 BLN; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Net Sales to Increase 9%; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO ADD MORE DIGITAL TOOLS, SERVICES; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 7,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 126,993 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.20M, up from 119,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $64.74. About 2.21 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Sh Tr Crport Etf (CSJ) by 6,661 shares to 30,601 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24M and $222.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 11,960 shares to 19,310 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $340.30M for 28.67 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.