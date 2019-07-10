Palladium Partners Lifted By $529,632 Its Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Holding; Era Group (ERA) Shorts Increased By 19.06%

Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) had an increase of 19.06% in short interest. ERA’s SI was 529,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 19.06% from 445,000 shares previously. With 42,300 avg volume, 13 days are for Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA)’s short sellers to cover ERA’s short positions. The SI to Era Group Inc’s float is 2.91%. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.5. About 46,933 shares traded. Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) has declined 23.56% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ERA News: 25/05/2018 – HELICOPTER SERVICE ERA BEGAN GOM OIL,GAS EVACUATIONS ON ALBERTO; 08/03/2018 – Era Group 4Q Rev $57.5M; 01/05/2018 – ERA GROUP 1Q OPER REV. $57.3M; 08/03/2018 Era Group 4Q EPS $2.89; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Era Group Inc. ‘B-‘ Ratings; Outlook Negative; 20/04/2018 – DJ Era Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERA); 01/05/2018 – ERA GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR 6C; 08/03/2018 – ERA GROUP 4Q OPER REV. $57.5M

Palladium Partners Llc increased Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) stake by 6.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Palladium Partners Llc acquired 7,356 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)’s stock declined 20.36%. The Palladium Partners Llc holds 126,993 shares with $9.20M value, up from 119,637 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions now has $36.65B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $64.38. About 3.29M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 sales for $953,186 activity. 838 shares were sold by Telesmanic Robert, worth $54,470 on Friday, January 11. Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan also sold $34,015 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares. 403 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares with value of $27,416 were sold by Middleton Sean. Humphries Brian also bought $1.16 million worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Assoc stated it has 453,481 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt accumulated 6,800 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De accumulated 15,033 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated owns 2.76M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Liability owns 9,352 shares. Moreover, Hudson Bay Mgmt Lp has 0.04% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Advisors Asset Mgmt invested in 19,296 shares. Regions Corporation owns 0.14% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 171,102 shares. Redmond Asset Limited Co accumulated 25,296 shares. Massmutual Trust Comm Fsb Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Wetherby Asset Mgmt reported 11,143 shares stake. De Burlo Gp Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Amica Retiree Med Trust holds 0.17% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 2,652 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.12% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 82,045 shares. Wedgewood Prns reported 2.95% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Palladium Partners Llc decreased Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) stake by 66,530 shares to 163,203 valued at $21.18M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A stake by 337 shares and now owns 26,397 shares. Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns had 15 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Bernstein to “Outperform” on Friday, January 25. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, May 3. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, March 20. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, February 7 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Friday, May 3 by Goldman Sachs. BMO Capital Markets maintained Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Sunday, March 10 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, May 7. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Friday, May 3 to “Underweight”.

Era Group Inc. provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the gas and oil exploration, development, and production companies. The company has market cap of $187.77 million. The Company’s helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; air medical services; Alaska flightseeing tours; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, VIP transport, power line, and pipeline survey activities. It has a 20.43 P/E ratio. The firm also leases helicopters to third parties and foreign affiliates; engineers, makes, and distributes after-market helicopter parts and accessories; and provides classroom instruction, flight simulator, and other training services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.96 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold Era Group Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 19.38 million shares or 1.71% more from 19.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has 53,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd invested 0% in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA). Bridgeway Cap Inc invested in 217,350 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 45,600 shares. Mackenzie Corp holds 11,050 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) for 21,535 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors has invested 0.06% in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 60,801 shares. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA). Moreover, Parkside Finance Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 24,997 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 24,700 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board invested 0% in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA).

