Palladium Partners Lifted Bank Amer Com (BAC) Stake By $1.12 Million; Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Holding By $3.67 Million

Palladium Partners Llc increased Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) stake by 8.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Palladium Partners Llc acquired 41,336 shares as Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Palladium Partners Llc holds 520,136 shares with $14.35 million value, up from 478,800 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp Com now has $246.39B valuation. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 79.29 million shares traded or 51.73% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Efficiency Ratio 60%; 11/05/2018 – Alkermes Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/03/2018 – YNAP YNAP.Ml – BOARD TOOK INTO ACCOUNT FAIRNESS OPINIONS PROVIDED BY FINANCIAL ADVISERS MEDIOBANCA AND BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, JMP SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 02/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – Avnet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 05/03/2018 MOVES-Chubb, Deutsche Asset Management, Euromoney, BOfA Merrill, Moelis; 13/03/2018 – Kennametal to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 21st – 22nd, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Boston Scientific To Participate In Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q-End Nonperforming Assets Ratio 0.72%

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) stake by 20.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp acquired 39,500 shares as Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY)’s stock declined 6.55%. The Rock Springs Capital Management Lp holds 233,500 shares with $21.82M value, up from 194,000 last quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $9.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $81.89. About 688,561 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Settlement Resolves Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending Litigation; 07/05/2018 – The Medicines Co Announces Inclisiran Data Showing Significant Reductions in Potentially Harmful Subtypes of Bad Cholesterol; 08/05/2018 – Poised to launch its first marketing effort, Alnylam makes a big leap into CNS diseases and Alzheimer’s $ALNY; 12/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Retains Global Rights to Lumasiran, Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for Primary Hyperoxaluria Type; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Patisiran Reduced Composite Rate of All-Cause Hospitalization and Mortality by About 50%, Relative to Placebo; 07/05/2018 – MDCO: INCLISIRAN DATA SHOWS CUTS IN SUBTYPES OF BAD CHOLESTEROL; 11/04/2018 – ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORP – CO WILL RETAIN ENTIRETY OF ITS ROYALTY ENTITLEMENT ON COMMERCIALIZATION OF ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICAL’S PATISIRAN; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM OF 5 YEARS, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO AUTOMATIC RENEWAL TERMS OF 2 YEARS; 01/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Conference May 17; 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM APOLLO STUDY SHOWS DECREASE IN HOSPITALIZATION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown Research Com reported 66,000 shares. Moreover, Boyar Asset Incorporated has 3.86% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Susquehanna Int Group Llp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19.44 million shares. Partnervest Advisory Service Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 9,570 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office reported 4,836 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Aspiriant Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 36,605 shares. Cibc World Markets Corp holds 0.54% or 2.41M shares in its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Llc reported 2,465 shares. The New Hampshire-based Wendell David Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Orleans Capital Management La accumulated 89,584 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Choate Invest Advisors holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 20,934 shares. Augustine Asset Mngmt accumulated 24,216 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Canal Insurance reported 160,000 shares or 1.5% of all its holdings.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $29.5000 lowest target. $34.90’s average target is 31.85% above currents $26.47 stock price. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The company was upgraded on Friday, July 26 by Wood. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Tuesday, June 18 to “Outperform” rating.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What Everyone Should Know About Debit Vs. Credit – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Warren Buffett Is Now Betting $29 Billion on This Bank Stock — Here’s Why – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Palladium Partners Llc decreased Eversource Energy Com stake by 4,729 shares to 31,296 valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr Sh Tr Crport Etf (CSJ) stake by 6,661 shares and now owns 30,601 shares. Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A was reduced too.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased Guardant Health Inc stake by 36,000 shares to 180,000 valued at $13.81M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Galapagos Nv stake by 12,500 shares and now owns 165,000 shares. Homology Medicines Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 17,664 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited reported 0.01% stake. Virtu Fincl Ltd Com accumulated 3,720 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). First Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 1.19 million shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. M&T Bancorp Corp holds 0% or 5,301 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Service reported 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited reported 36,294 shares. Fosun Intl Ltd reported 48,300 shares. Cibc Asset invested in 0% or 4,527 shares. Amer Century Cos stated it has 710,850 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 0.19% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 3,800 shares. The New York-based Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 133,828 shares. World Asset Mgmt invested in 3,010 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alnylam’s (ALNY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Biotech Stock On The Radar: Medicines Company, A Cardiovascular Pure Play With A Potential Blockbuster – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has $150 highest and $70 lowest target. $126.73’s average target is 54.76% above currents $81.89 stock price. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had 19 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform”. Leerink Swann maintained Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Market Perform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ALNY in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) earned “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Needham. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ALNY in report on Wednesday, August 7 with “Overweight” rating.