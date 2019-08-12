Palladium Partners Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Com (LMT); F&V Capital Management Has Lifted Conagra Foods (CAG) Position by $3.20 Million; Shares Declined

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (LMT) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 1,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 28,204 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.47 million, up from 26,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $377.76. About 158,316 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED SAYS NASA’S QUIET SUPERSONIC TEST PLANE TO FLY IN 2021; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Begins Assembly of JCSAT-17 Commicial Commun Satellite; 21/03/2018 – Northstar Electronics, Inc.’s (NEIK) Progress Update; 17/04/2018 – Mission to the Moon: Stratasys Joins Forces with Lockheed Martin and PADT to Engineer Advanced 3D Printed Parts for NASA’s Orion Mission; 05/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $481 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 08/03/2018 – A new contract for more F-35 fighter jets will take time, given the focus on cost, Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson tells CNBC; 24/05/2018 – DoD: Lockheed Martin Pact Combines Multiple Purchases, Including Air Force and Marine Corps; 31/03/2018 – German Tornado jet may be unsuitable for NATO missions – report; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED SEES DELIVERING 16 TO 19 F-16 FIGHTERS TO BAHRAIN; 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – ACTS CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL OF LASTING UP TO EIGHT YEARS, WITH AN OVERALL VALUE OF $200 MLN OR MORE

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83 million, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $28.58. About 366,125 shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q EPS 90c; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – TAX IMPACT CHANGES RESULTED IN A ONE-TIME ESTIMATED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $236.7 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SAYS EVALUATING ESTIMATED IMPACT OF STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS TO FISCAL 2019; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Appointment Of Anil Arora To Its Board Of Directors; 06/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker drops bid to buy Conagra’s Wesson Oil after U.S. objects; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Net $362.8M; 21/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. $48,096 worth of stock was bought by Arora Anil on Tuesday, April 16. GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865 worth of stock.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $229,533 activity.

