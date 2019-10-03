Palladium Partners Increases Position in Bank Amer Com (BAC); Apg Asset Management Nv Position In Cheniere Energy (LNG) Was Increased

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 13,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 388,793 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.37 million, up from 374,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $60.7. About 139,194 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 09/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 9 (Table); 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE WILL ADD MORE PIPELINE REDUNDANCY FOR RELIABILITY: CEO; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE; 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 17,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 537,890 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.60M, up from 520,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $27.31. About 15.35M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BAC: Bank of America Corp: 1st Quarter Results; 14/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS BANK HAD UNDISCLOSED AGREEMENTS WITH ELECTRONIC LIQUIDITY PROVIDERS SUCH AS CITADEL SECURITIES, KNIGHT CAPITAL, D.E. SHAW, TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, AND MADOFF SECURITIES; 16/03/2018 – Bank of America to Lose Executive Overseeing Europe; 14/05/2018 – Alder Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 45% This Year, BofA Leads; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference; 20/03/2018 – BofA Is Said to Seek Some Margin Loan Sales After Steinhoff Loss; 11/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA FINANCIALS CO-HEAD IS SAID TO EXIT; 07/05/2018 – Alder Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Grp Llp holds 0.2% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 18.28 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Arizona State Retirement Systems, a Arizona-based fund reported 1.96M shares. 3.18 million are held by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Glenmede Tru Com Na holds 0.28% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 2.17 million shares. 46,606 were reported by Caprock Grp. Tru Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 23,264 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 372,133 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe stated it has 0.72% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 171,282 shares. Clark Cap Gp reported 2.07M shares stake. Cornercap Invest Counsel has invested 0.41% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.15% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Loews Corporation holds 0.1% or 457,581 shares in its portfolio. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas Incorporated owns 918,580 shares.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc Com (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3,519 shares to 67,103 shares, valued at $7.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP) by 8,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,857 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $58.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 610,500 shares to 2.67M shares, valued at $50.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) by 13,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 815,600 shares, and cut its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Dalton Invs Lc reported 93,168 shares. Horseman Cap Management Limited owns 26,800 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Eagle Glob Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.83% or 302,315 shares. Tci Wealth reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Freestone Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Piedmont Inv Advsrs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 9,927 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc has 0.08% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 135,880 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 35,352 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.01% or 83,693 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 388,793 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 51,125 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 911,919 shares. Moreover, Systematic Financial Management Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).