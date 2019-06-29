Palladium Partners Increased Its Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Position by $529,632 as Shares Declined; Manikay Partners Lifted Position in T Mobile Us (TMUS) by $7.77 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 112,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 662,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $74.14. About 2.43M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – Sprint may lose a third of its value if T-Mobile merger deal falls through: Analyst; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 03/05/2018 – The new company will have two headquarters in Washington state and Kansas and will be led by T-Mobile’s John Legere; 09/05/2018 – SnapShot Market Disruption Bundle Report 2018: The Latest Developments in the Indian Mobile Market, Sprint & T-Mobile Disruptive Pricing in the USA, and the Evolution of French Mobile Pricing – ResearchAndMarkets; 30/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – ON MARCH 29, UNIT AMENDED TERMS OF ITS $2 BLN SECURED TERM LOAN DUE JAN 2022 AND ITS $2 BLN SECURED TERM LOAN DUE JAN 2024 – SEC FILING; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile have agreed to merge; 27/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING:Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 10/04/2018 – Report on Business: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 07/05/2018 – KC Bus Journal: Exclusive: Sprint’s Claure talks roots, his new role and the role of KC after T-Mobile merger; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 7,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 126,993 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.20 million, up from 119,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $63.39. About 3.61 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01B and $810.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 250,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $16.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aurora Investment Counsel accumulated 1.59% or 45,426 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.03% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 2,963 shares. Moreover, Point72 Asset Management Lp has 0.1% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 315,668 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.31% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 2.75M shares. Exane Derivatives has 25 shares. New Jersey-based Redwood Cap Lc has invested 0.11% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 197,667 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bbva Compass Bancorp reported 13,215 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Incorporated Ma accumulated 16,671 shares. Bokf Na holds 26,120 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.05% or 2.35M shares in its portfolio. Captrust Finance owns 2,135 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Co holds 106,520 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.06% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 3,590 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Company owns 11,854 shares.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKA) by 1 shares to 4 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind Com (NYSE:LNC) by 6,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,880 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM).