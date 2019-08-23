Palladium Partners Increased By $830,008 Its Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) Holding; Shapiro Capital Management Decreased By $947.13 Million Its Bank Of America (BAC) Stake

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased Bank Of America Corp (BAC) stake by 0.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 34,330 shares as Bank Of America Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Shapiro Capital Management Llc holds 4.81M shares with $132.62B value, down from 4.84M last quarter. Bank Of America Corp now has $253.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $27.19. About 48.35 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 08/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 16/04/2018 – Investment News: Merrill Lynch’s incentives for new accounts paying off; 10/04/2018 – Bank of America to step away from clients that make military-style assault rifles for civilians; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER IN RELATION TO PLACING; 09/05/2018 – Tactile Systems Technology at Bank of America Conference May 17; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SAYS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO BREAK UP CEO, CHAIR FAILS; 11/04/2018 – Bank of America Unveils Digital Mortgage Experience; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES STABLE AT $834 MILLION; 14/05/2018 – Zogenix to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference

Palladium Partners Llc increased Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) stake by 8.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Palladium Partners Llc acquired 12,206 shares as Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR)’s stock declined 7.68%. The Palladium Partners Llc holds 151,145 shares with $10.35 million value, up from 138,939 last quarter. Emerson Elec Co Com now has $35.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $58.2. About 2.14 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 21/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO; 30/04/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Tied Senate Race in Missouri for McCaskill and Hawley, and Right-to-Work Repeal; 06/03/2018 – Emerson Chairman and CEO David Farr to Deliver Keynote at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2018; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO A $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest’ Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Emerson Electric; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Cl B stake by 1.64 million shares to 14.44 million valued at $218.06 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Wpx Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) stake by 4.70M shares and now owns 12.18M shares. Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $29.5000 lowest target. $34.90’s average target is 28.36% above currents $27.19 stock price. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. Jefferies downgraded the shares of BAC in report on Wednesday, April 17 to “Hold” rating. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, June 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Wood.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 9.85 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co, a Minnesota-based fund reported 100,178 shares. Capital Advisors Ok accumulated 12,404 shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Mgmt LP has invested 0.58% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 316,310 were reported by Moors And Cabot. Check Cap Management Ca invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Price T Rowe Md holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 54.97M shares. Capital Management Associates stated it has 0.67% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Frontier Invest Management holds 0.24% or 138,592 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested in 27.92 million shares or 1.23% of the stock. Sky Invest Gp Ltd stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 81,639 shares. Private Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 405,755 shares. Fil Ltd holds 2.94 million shares. 1.92 million are held by Arizona State Retirement Sys. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 12.49M shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emerson Electric has $81 highest and $7000 lowest target. $75.40’s average target is 29.55% above currents $58.2 stock price. Emerson Electric had 13 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” on Monday, April 8. Deutsche Bank maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) on Monday, August 5 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $7600 target in Thursday, August 8 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. Citigroup maintained the shares of EMR in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 30 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) rating on Wednesday, August 7. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $7000 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Capital Inc reported 0.04% stake. Plante Moran Fin Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 0.16% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 10,217 shares. 6,467 are held by Motco. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 19,153 shares in its portfolio. New England Rech & Inc holds 0.4% or 8,658 shares. Finemark Natl Bank & Tru owns 22,603 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Calamos Advsrs Ltd Company has 0.38% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 900,395 shares. Everett Harris Com Ca holds 0.05% or 30,225 shares. Cardinal Capital Management has invested 1.44% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Silvercrest Asset Management Group Limited Liability Corporation has 568,071 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Front Barnett Associate Llc invested in 4,327 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 1St Source Comml Bank accumulated 12,222 shares. Ashfield Prns Ltd Liability reported 11,570 shares.