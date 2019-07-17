Palladium Partners Increased Bank Amer Com (BAC) Holding; L.S. Starrett Company (the (SCX) Shorts Lowered By 12.12%

L.S. Starrett Company (the (NYSE:SCX) had a decrease of 12.12% in short interest. SCX’s SI was 8,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 12.12% from 9,900 shares previously. With 20,300 avg volume, 0 days are for L.S. Starrett Company (the (NYSE:SCX)’s short sellers to cover SCX’s short positions. The SI to L.S. Starrett Company (the’s float is 0.15%. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.35. About 18,403 shares traded or 90.53% up from the average. The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) has risen 5.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SCX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ LS Starrett Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCX); 08/03/2018 – L.S. Starrett Suspends Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 Starrett Announces Suspension of Dividend

Palladium Partners Llc increased Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) stake by 8.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Palladium Partners Llc acquired 41,336 shares as Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC)’s stock declined 1.43%. The Palladium Partners Llc holds 520,136 shares with $14.35 million value, up from 478,800 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp Com now has $270.84B valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.99. About 51.10M shares traded or 8.02% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/03/2018 – BofA European chief to step down; 15/05/2018 – Aimmune Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S RESO PICKS BOFA, CITI, VTB, SBERBANK, RENCAP, DEUTSCHE BANK, SOCGEN TO ARRANGE IPO – TWO BANKING; 15/03/2018 – MOVES-Bank of America promotes M&A bankers -memo; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q TRADING REV. EX-DVA $4.1B, EST. $4.14B; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research; 30/03/2018 – Former Merrill Lynch CEO John Thain Slated to Join Deutsche Bank Supervisory Board; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 07/03/2018 – Healthineers IPO books covered on full deal size -bookrunner; 14/05/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Another recent and important The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Do Directors Own The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019.

The L.S. Starrett Company manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $43.96 million. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products. It has a 8.25 P/E ratio. It also provides measuring tools, such as micrometers, vernier calipers, height gages, depth gages, electronic gages, dial indicators, steel rules, and combination squares, as well as custom, non-contact, and in-process gaging products comprising optical, vision, and laser measurement systems; and force measurement and material test equipment.

