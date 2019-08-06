Palladium Partners Holding In Pepsico Com (PEP) Was Increased; Citizens & Northern Increases Stake in Comcast Class A (CMCSA)

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (CMCSA) by 173.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 19,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 30,675 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 11,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.61. About 17.24 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 14/05/2018 – Comcast Cable Communications, LLC vs Rovi Guides, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/14/2018; 23/04/2018 – Comcast Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Revenue for Comcast’s NBCUniversal totaled $9.53 billion, bolstered by coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics and the Superbowl; 21/05/2018 – U.K. TO ALLOW REPRESENTATIONS UNTIL MAY 24 ON SKY/COMCAST DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Makes Bid for Sky (Video); 18/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Comcast debuts Netflix bundles; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q NBC Universal Rev $9.53B; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECT 2018 CABLE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AS % OF CABLE REVENUES TO DECLINE BY UP TO 50BPS VS 2017 – SLIDES; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Continues to Engage With Sky Independent Committee Seeking Recommendation

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 13,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 148,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.16 million, up from 134,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $173.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $124.4. About 4.19M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 337 shares to 26,397 shares, valued at $31.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,585 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A (NYSE:TSN).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lederer And Associate Inv Counsel Ca stated it has 5,070 shares. 28,825 are held by Estabrook. Community National Bank Na, a New York-based fund reported 54,169 shares. The Illinois-based Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.3% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Cortland Associate Mo has 0.03% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1,756 shares. Scholtz Ltd Company holds 2,382 shares. Wisconsin-based Oarsman Inc has invested 1.05% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability holds 0.27% or 67,361 shares in its portfolio. Greenwood Cap Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 61,247 shares. Oakwood Cap Ca invested 2.27% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Private Harbour Investment Mgmt & Counsel Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.94% or 15,265 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management stated it has 30 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pineno Levin Ford Asset has 2.06% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 40,311 shares. Matrix Asset Ny reported 160,916 shares.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/09/2019: PEP, LK, HD, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 2.9% Yield (PEP) – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Verizon, PepsiCo and Occidental Petroleum – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo’s Growth Buckets: A Strategist’s View – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 16,700 are owned by Icon Advisers. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt has 0.09% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 243,800 shares. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.39M shares. The New Jersey-based Seabridge Advsr Ltd has invested 0.63% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Exchange Mngmt holds 1.42% or 127,003 shares. First Business Service holds 9,050 shares. 176,095 are held by Cwh Capital Mngmt Inc. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 135,260 shares. Blair William And Co Il has invested 0.11% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bollard Gp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Brandywine Glob Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.91% or 3.29M shares. Tdam Usa reported 93,901 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 836,870 shares. Regis Management Co Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 16,530 shares.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fd (IJH) by 1,631 shares to 43,343 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.