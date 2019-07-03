Palladium Partners Holding In Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Was Increased; Hayek Kallen Investment Management Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Lowered by $478,530 as Shares Rose

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 7,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 126,993 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.20 million, up from 119,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $64.18. About 2.73 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold 4,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,390 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95 million, down from 88,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program; 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investment Of America invested in 199,365 shares or 3.76% of the stock. Verus Financial Prtn Inc has invested 0.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 10,448 shares. Alpinvest Prtnrs Bv owns 1.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 7,573 shares. Penbrook Mgmt Lc accumulated 5.55% or 45,215 shares. 32,024 were reported by Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Wesbanco National Bank accumulated 327,776 shares. Essex Financial Ser reported 2.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Driehaus Management Limited Company owns 8,231 shares. Suncoast Equity Management stated it has 153,077 shares or 4% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 305,309 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability has invested 0.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 82,060 are held by Glaxis Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Tealwood Asset Mngmt, a Minnesota-based fund reported 18,218 shares. Leavell Mgmt accumulated 88,614 shares or 1.17% of the stock.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reinhart invested in 2.41% or 356,230 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 2.29 million were reported by Flossbach Von Storch Ag. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.15% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Ing Groep Nv owns 170,656 shares. Duncker Streett & holds 0.37% or 21,970 shares in its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited accumulated 556,626 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Cibc Ww has 0.08% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 140,570 shares. Choate Invest Advsrs holds 61,153 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Factory Mutual Insurance holds 1.14M shares. The Illinois-based Hartline Corp has invested 0.18% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 111,882 shares. Renaissance Grp Ltd Company stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 37,516 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 1,348 shares to 32,549 shares, valued at $12.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N V (NYSE:LYB) by 8,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,254 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKA).