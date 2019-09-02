Palladium Partners Holding in Adobe Com (ADBE) Lifted by $7.16 Million; Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Position Has Boosted by Orinda Asset Management Llc

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) by 58.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 26,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 72,729 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.38M, up from 45,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 2.37M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 14,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 95,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.43. About 1.51M shares traded or 3.81% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES…; 03/05/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP TO SELL AN £830M ($1.1B) PORTFOLIO OF U; 27/03/2018 – lmmofinanz says bid by Starwood is too low; 02/04/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Hires Two Managing Directors in Asset Management; 27/03/2018 – CA lmmo says needs details before weighing any Starwood offer; 01/05/2018 – STARWOOD MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO MAY FETCH MORE THAN $1 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP PUBLISHES OFFER DOCUMENTS FOR CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ; 11/05/2018 – IWG RECEIVED 2 SEPARATE INDICATIVE PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD CAP; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $260.6 MLN; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG CAIV.Vl SAYS BOARD WILL CAREFULLY EXAMEN STARWOOD’S OFFER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Fifth Third Bancshares accumulated 325,049 shares. Assetmark has invested 0.1% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). M&T National Bank Corporation stated it has 110,691 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp owns 0.03% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 51,568 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested in 0% or 202,734 shares. 1,849 are held by Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated. Oppenheimer And reported 47,114 shares. Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com has 40,597 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.02% or 36,682 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Tortoise Inv Mgmt Llc holds 0.05% or 8,800 shares. Colony Grp Inc Limited Company reported 41,684 shares.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18M and $43.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ABR) by 73,856 shares to 96,685 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 30,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,000 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR).

