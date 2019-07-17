Palladium Partners Has Upped Its Lockheed Martin Com (LMT) Stake; Caxton Associates LP Holding in Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Cut by $482,718

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (LMT) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 1,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,204 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.47 million, up from 26,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $6.75 during the last trading session, reaching $358.6. About 1.50 million shares traded or 22.28% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 05/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin-built NASA lnSight Lander Officially on its Way to Mars; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Raises 2018 View To EPS $15.80-EPS $16.10; 10/04/2018 – Airbus, Lockheed Rush to Tap India’s $620B Defense Market (Video); 19/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW ARMS EXPORT POLICY SEEKS TO INCREASE SALES OF MILITARY DRONES TO U.S. ALLIES; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 19/03/2018 – Triumph Achieves Elite Supplier Status from Lockheed Martin RMS; 22/05/2018 – ISRAEL FIRST COUNTRY TO CARRY OUT ATTACKS WITH U.S.-BUILT F-35 STEALTH FIGHTER – ISRAELI AIR FORCE; 03/04/2018 – NASA: Lockheed Martin Contract Valued at $247.5 Million; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Lockheed gets Pentagon edict to cut F-35’s $1.1 trillion expense – Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official

Caxton Associates Lp decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 63.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp sold 1,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1,083 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $280,000, down from 2,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $5.87 during the last trading session, reaching $252.41. About 2.63M shares traded or 239.24% up from the average. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has risen 12.40% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 14/03/2018 – Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021 with Key Players Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Restaurant Brand International and Subway Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC. 1Q EPS $2.00, EST. $1.77; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into Domino’s Pizza; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L FY PRETAX PROFIT FELL 2 PCT TO 81.2 MLN STG; 23/04/2018 – DOMINO’S INTRODUCES VOICE RECOGNITION TO RECEIVE PHONE ORDERS; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Closes at Record High as CEO Prepares His Exit; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 8.3 PCT; QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 5.0 PCT; 16/04/2018 – Domino’s unveils pizza delivery ‘hotspots’ as competition rages; 07/03/2018 – Domino’s® and the National Fire Protection Association to Deliver Fire Safety Messages to Homes Across the Country; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC – ANNOUNCED THAT CERTAIN OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES INTEND TO COMPLETE A RECAPITALIZATION TRANSACTION

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $4.07 million activity. $2.00 million worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was sold by Ambrose Richard F on Wednesday, February 6. $229,533 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares were bought by GORDON ILENE S.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 66,530 shares to 163,203 shares, valued at $21.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A (NYSE:TSN) by 4,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,745 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A.

