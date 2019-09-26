Palladium Partners Has Trimmed Southwest Airls Co Com (LUV) Holding by $320,150 as Share Value Declined; Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Shareholder Vulcan Value Partners Has Cut Its Holding by $460,428

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 6,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 408,213 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.31 million, down from 414,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $70.68. About 228,814 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Palladium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co Com (LUV) by 12.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc sold 6,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 43,600 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21M, down from 50,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.66. About 1.52 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 02/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: @AP reports Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – IN TOTAL, FLIGHT HAD 144 CUSTOMERS AND FIVE SOUTHWEST CREWMEMBERS ONBOARD; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Still Expects to Outperform Industry With Strong 1Q Margins; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Jet Forced to Land After Engine Blowout Breaks Window; 26/04/2018 – LUV CEO: 1 FAN BLADE FOUND WITH CRACKS DURING MAY 2017 REVIEW; 19/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on April 26, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Air Flight Made Emergency Landing After Partial Window Break; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SUMWALT SAYS SOUTHWEST CEO PROMISED INSPECTIONS; 27/04/2018 – Southwest 1380 Pilots Steered a Well-Timed Descent; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO: ALREADY INSPECTED MORE THAN 80% OF FLEET: CNBC

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $575.19 million for 12.77 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd Tr by 35,020 shares to 97,610 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 27,668 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust S&P 600 Smcp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highvista Strategies Ltd stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Waddell And Reed stated it has 794,570 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Limited Company owns 15,408 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 250 shares. Country Tru Bancorp reported 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Private Ocean Ltd invested in 2,053 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd invested in 44,970 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 0.02% stake. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 7,508 shares. First Republic Invest owns 16,096 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cim Mangement, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,976 shares. Advsrs Asset Management reported 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Hm Payson holds 231 shares. Hendley Incorporated holds 0.59% or 24,605 shares. owns 0.04% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 184,679 shares.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Hurricane Dorian causes airlines to cancel flights at Tampa International Airport – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on September 03, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Update: Delta resumes operations in parts of Florida, suspends flights elsewhere – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of American Airlines Are Descending Today – The Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “25 Stocks That Shine in September – Schaeffers Research” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest adding new nonstop flight option out of Louisville – Louisville Business First” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $11.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 968,162 shares to 8.93M shares, valued at $486.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.02 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Analysts await MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, down 3.10% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MSM’s profit will be $69.01M for 14.14 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.