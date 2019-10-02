Palladium Partners Has Trimmed Its Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) Position; Lonestar Capital Management Has Trimmed Cosan LTD (CZZ) Position

Palladium Partners Llc decreased Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) stake by 8.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Palladium Partners Llc sold 10,577 shares as Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Palladium Partners Llc holds 119,957 shares with $5.68 million value, down from 130,534 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New Com now has $214.34B valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.65. About 12.04 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 16/03/2018 – In 2016, Wells Fargo acknowledge widespread issues with sales practices in its retail bank; 12/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC MDCA.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM ; RATING $11.00; 06/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS LJM FAILED TO MAKE ITS REQUIRED MARGIN PAYMENTS TO COVER ITS LOSSES, PROMPTING THE LAWSUIT FOR BREACH OF CONTRACT; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Bad News is Pretty Much All Out: CFO — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – MORE THAN 50 PERCENT OF THE $200 BLN IN FINANCING IS FOCUSED ON CLEAN TECHNOLOGY AND RENEWABLE ENERGY TRANSACTIONS; 08/05/2018 – WFC STARTUP ACCELERATOR ADDS TWO EARLY STAGE COS. TO PORTFOLIO; 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo faces big fine… BofA to halt lending to some gun makers; 22/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Head of Innovation Group Steve Ellis to Retire in Septembe

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased Cosan Ltd (CZZ) stake by 24.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 107,698 shares as Cosan Ltd (CZZ)’s stock rose 23.69%. The Lonestar Capital Management Llc holds 325,740 shares with $4.35 million value, down from 433,438 last quarter. Cosan Ltd now has $3.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $14.53. About 276,800 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 EBITDA BRL4.9B-BRL5.4B; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q NET INCOME R$106.3M; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: ARGENTINE SITUATION NOT AFFECTING APPEAL OF DEAL W/SHELL; 17/04/2018 – COSAN CSAN3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 54 FROM BRL 48; 05/04/2018 – COSAN: GUILHERME LELIS BERNARDO MACHADO TO BE COMGAS CFO, IR; 19/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED SEEKS TO CANCEL BDR PROGRAM IN BRAZIL; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q NET REV. R$13.58B, EST. R$13.23B; 20/03/2018 COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS

Among 6 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $52.07’s average target is 7.03% above currents $48.65 stock price. Wells Fargo & Co had 20 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of WFC in report on Wednesday, July 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of WFC in report on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, September 30 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, May 21 report. On Wednesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $60 target in Monday, April 15 report.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.22 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.