Palladium Partners Has Raised Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Holding; Shorts at MARKSMEN ENERGY ORDINARY SHARES CA (MKSEF) Lowered By 6.84%

Palladium Partners Llc increased Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ) stake by 11.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Palladium Partners Llc acquired 24,264 shares as Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Palladium Partners Llc holds 241,290 shares with $14.27 million value, up from 217,026 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc Com now has $224.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $54.72. About 6.47 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT

MARKSMEN ENERGY INC ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:MKSEF) had a decrease of 6.84% in short interest. MKSEF’s SI was 62,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.84% from 67,300 shares previously. With 59,900 avg volume, 1 days are for MARKSMEN ENERGY INC ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:MKSEF)’s short sellers to cover MKSEF’s short positions. It closed at $0.03 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, February 22. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of VZ in report on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, July 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc holds 179,346 shares. Milestone stated it has 4,042 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.19M shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. 970,445 were accumulated by Alps Advisors Incorporated. Aimz Invest Advisors Ltd Com has 6,385 shares. Ballentine Ltd Co stated it has 22,873 shares. 261,089 were reported by Fiduciary. Blume Cap Mngmt has 0.1% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 138,361 were accumulated by Chemung Canal Tru. The Ontario – Canada-based Cidel Asset Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 38,730 are held by Stanley. Alta Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.15% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 42,945 shares. Perigon Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 67,406 shares. Moreover, Farmers And Merchants Invests has 1.18% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cambiar Investors Limited Liability Corp invested 1.17% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Palladium Partners Llc decreased Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 51,032 shares to 76,608 valued at $6.17 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 6,695 shares and now owns 201,585 shares. Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Marksmen Energy Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Ohio and western Canada. The company has market cap of $3.64 million. It holds working interests in various wells located in south-central Ohio. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Marksmen Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Marksmen Energy Inc. in August 2010.