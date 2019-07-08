Palladium Partners Has Raised Intel Com (INTC) Holding by $438,416; Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Holding in Visa (V) Has Increased by $875,784 as Share Price Rose

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 8,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 521,813 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.02 million, up from 513,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $47.91. About 9.53 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/05/2018 – THREE COMPANIES WIN $550.8 MLN BLANKET PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY MCAFEE SOFTWARE TO U.S. DEFENSE DEPARTMENT -PENTAGON; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.06B; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.87; 12/03/2018 – Intel-Sponsored Study: Smart Cities Technologies Give Back 125 Hours to Citizens Every Year; 02/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fall Most in Two Years as Apple Ditches Intel Chips; 08/05/2018 – VenueNext Receives Investment from Intel Capital; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN MOVE FROM INTEL TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Visa (V) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 5,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 486,686 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.02M, up from 481,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $176.23. About 1.87M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/05/2018 – INDIA SWARAJ SAYS REVOKING H1B VISA WILL HURT U.S. ECONOMY; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 25/04/2018 – Visa Cash, Equivalents $14.2 Billion at March 3; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan lbrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Adds First Data, Exits Visa: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 15,001 shares to 337,965 shares, valued at $34.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc Com (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 62,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,622 shares, and cut its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind Com (NYSE:LNC).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple Might Make 5G Exclusive to 2020 Flagship iPhones – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “QuickLogic (QUIK) Fully Exercises Stock Overallotment Option – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Movers: PG, AAPL – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Semis Rally, Micron Earnings, Suing FB and GOOGL? – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intel Is Worth More Than 10x Forward PE – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maximus (NYSE:MMS) by 17,954 shares to 873,465 shares, valued at $62.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graco (NYSE:GGG) by 34,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,857 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).