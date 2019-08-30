Palladium Partners Has Lowered Its Stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (ACN) by $310,800 as Stock Price Rose; Cypress Funds Has Raised Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $50.73 Million

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 570% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 28,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 33,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.66M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $876.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $14.32 during the last trading session, reaching $1772.08. About 1.59 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON MEDICAL GROUP IS SAID TO HAVE BEEN IN TALKS W/ AARP:CNBC; 27/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Amazon Dominates Retail and Tech; 14/05/2018 – Peeks Social Receives Invitation to Amazon Appstore; 31/05/2018 – Graham says Trump’s criticism is “partially political” and partially “well-placed” in terms of getting Amazon to pay “their fair share of taxes.”; 15/04/2018 – Partner Communications Enters Collaboration Agreement With Amazon Prime Video in Israel; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S BIGBASKET SEEKS $500M AFTER WALMART, AMAZON PUSH: MINT; 12/04/2018 – Trump orders an evaluation of the Postal Service following his criticism of Amazon; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA NET SALES $30,725 MLN VS $20,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.7 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent

Palladium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (ACN) by 59.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc sold 1,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 1,222 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215,000, down from 2,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $198.55. About 777,863 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corp to Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing to Accenture; 08/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Group Leverages Blockchain Technology Powered by Accenture to Launch Asia Miles Marketing Campaign; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Again Named Technology Advisory House of the Year by Energy Risk Magazine; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 12/04/2018 – Endgame Expands Partner Footprint Amidst Growth of Secured Endpoints; 08/03/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies Recognized by Celent with Industry Awards for Fourth Consecutive Year

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 940,620 shares or 2.74% of their US portfolio. De Burlo owns 7,064 shares or 2.54% of their US portfolio. Investec Asset Mngmt North America Inc owns 2,298 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Baxter Bros Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 561 shares. Synovus has 0.62% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 21,607 shares. Adirondack Tru Co invested in 2.4% or 1,813 shares. The New York-based M&R Mngmt has invested 1.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cls Investments stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Altavista Wealth Management Inc invested in 1.7% or 2,696 shares. Menora Mivtachim invested in 1.39% or 29,126 shares. Cullinan Assocs reported 3,513 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Co reported 16.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Carret Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.56% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chatham Capital Gp accumulated 241 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Lourd Cap Llc invested in 0.24% or 1,367 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,610 were accumulated by Drexel Morgan. Northwest Counselors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 19,013 shares. Oakworth Incorporated invested in 0% or 99 shares. Westwood Hldgs Group Inc owns 19,258 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc holds 2.29% or 84,289 shares. Goelzer Investment Management accumulated 5,000 shares. Mairs & Power owns 1,191 shares. Grandeur Peak Glob Advsrs Lc reported 1.48% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). The New York-based National Asset Mgmt has invested 0.16% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 51,049 shares stake. Us Natl Bank De holds 0.67% or 1.32 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 14,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated owns 39,510 shares. 2,821 were accumulated by Landscape Capital Mngmt Limited Liability. Epoch Invest, a New York-based fund reported 50,060 shares.