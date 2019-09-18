Palladium Partners Has Lowered Its Altria Group Com (MO) Position by $303,150; Stock Value Declined; Citigroup (C) Shareholder Swift Run Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $1.67 Million as Stock Rose

Palladium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (MO) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc sold 6,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 168,777 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.99 million, down from 175,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $41.15. About 1.48M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 41.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 23,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 81,070 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68 million, up from 57,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $69.25. About 1.05M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – UNITY BIOTECHNOLOGY INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, MORGAN STANLEY, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 25/04/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL INC MDR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $8; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Citi heat; 20/03/2018 – FENNER PLC FENR.L : CITIGROUP LIFTS TARGET PRICE TO REFLECT RECOMMENDED OFFER FROM MICHELIN; 24/04/2018 – Venezuelan banks shrivel as inflation roars and credit dries up; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup: Returned $3.1B of Cap to Common Hldrs; 15/03/2018 – Citigroup had told CNBC that a “malicious actor” attempted to gain access to several Citi credit card accounts tied to the Department of Defense; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Citi Field looks beautiful, concerning week before Mets Opening Day; 01/05/2018 – Citywire: HSBC adds Citi investment counselor to Miami team

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SeaWorld -2% after ‘major surprise’ in C-suite – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan to get most of Deutsche Bank’s hedge fund business (updated) – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Learnbonds.com and their article: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 4,007 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Com holds 77,379 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr Inc has invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Earnest Prtnrs Limited Co has 1,120 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Co Ltd has invested 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gp, a New York-based fund reported 760,944 shares. Maltese Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 523,500 shares or 2.84% of the stock. Farmers Bank & Trust holds 546 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory holds 91,956 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Bartlett & Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 2,271 shares in its portfolio. Check Capital Ca has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Financial Architects accumulated 2,770 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Personal invested in 787 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Comm has 0.45% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 7,305 shares.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT) by 7,095 shares to 123,951 shares, valued at $12.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) by 17,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 537,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust S&P 600 Smcp.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13B for 9.02 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.