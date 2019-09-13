Palladium Partners Has Lowered Holding in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by $336,897 as Shares Declined; As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Share Price Declined, Marvin & Palmer Associates Increased Stake

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (CRM) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 2,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 35,538 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.39 million, up from 33,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $154.02. About 663,590 shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, a U.S. software market. $MULE jumped more than 20% on the news:; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE SEES REACHING $20B IN SALES “FASTER THAN IMAGINED”; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 30/05/2018 – Facebook has lost ‘trust’ with customers, says Salesforce CEO; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Adj EPS 46c-Adj EPS 47c; 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.04, REV VIEW $12.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – NEW INTEGRATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ROLLING OUT H2 2018

Palladium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 34.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc sold 8,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 15,857 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $661,000, down from 24,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $37.79. About 882,422 shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 07/05/2018 – Aker BP ASA: AKERBP: Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Aker BP ASA; 12/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – ALLIANCE IS ALSO EXPECTED TO INCLUDE TRANSFER OF TECHNOLOGY, AS WELL AS JOINT TRAINING AND RESEARCH; 22/03/2018 – lrving Oil, Shell, Enbridge, Energy Safety Canada and BP Set to Share Their OpEx Journeys at IQPC’s Conference on Operational Excellence in Energy, Chemicals & Re; 21/05/2018 – BP shareholders approve CEO’s pay; 16/04/2018 – EX-BP WORKER PLEADS GUILTY TO TRYING TO EXTORT MONEY FROM CO; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 24/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS U.S. OIL PRODUCTION RISING FAST; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – CHICAGO COMPLEX PROJECT BACKED BY A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BP PRODUCTS NORTH AMERICA; 24/04/2018 – BP chief accused of Cambridge threats

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp Com (NYSE:MCK) by 3,601 shares to 37,766 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Actively Managd Etf Tr by 23,769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 34.78% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.15 per share. BP’s profit will be $2.52 billion for 12.60 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by BP p.l.c. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.64% negative EPS growth.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30M and $150.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,785 shares to 66,758 shares, valued at $7.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

