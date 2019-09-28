Palladium Partners Has Increased Stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) by $330,726; Target (TGT) Shareholder Boyar Asset Management Decreased Its Holding as Market Value Rose

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 5,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 20,458 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77 million, down from 25,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $106.12. About 2.80 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Outlook Revision Reflects View Target’s Strategic Initiatives Are Gaining Traction; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, A LOW-SINGLE DIGIT INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES; 03/04/2018 – TGT SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN SOME IDAHO, OREGON, WASHINGTON CITIES; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court struggles with e-commerce sales tax case; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Target Corporation at ‘A-‘; Outlook Revised to Stable; 28/03/2018 – Toys R Us stores set to be bid on by Target, Big Lots and Aldi, among others; 23/05/2018 – TARGET 1Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.39; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Same-Store Sales Surpass Expectations; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN D.C. & BALTIMORE; 23/03/2018 – Target And Kroger In Merger Talks: Report — MarketWatch

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 5,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 156,156 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.42M, up from 151,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.44% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $66.4. About 6.42M shares traded or 110.95% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES IN MAY 2023, REPLACES A SIMILAR $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED APRIL 30, 2014; 05/03/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Statistical Dead Heat in PA 18th Congressional Special Election; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON & TOTAL SIGN LONG-TERM GLOBAL PACT FOR PARADIGM EXPLORA; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON REPORTS STRONG 2Q 2018 RESULTS & RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets; 21/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northstar Invest Advisors Lc has invested 0.2% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Bancorp Of New York Mellon owns 7.00M shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett & has invested 0.36% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). River Road Asset Mngmt Llc holds 439,166 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corp New York invested in 35,728 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 240 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chilton Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 176,666 shares. Penbrook Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.59% or 8,275 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc accumulated 14,134 shares. Miles Capital owns 0.59% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 10,853 shares. Coastline Tru Company accumulated 34,890 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Greenwood holds 69,961 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Camarda Advisors Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 682,465 were accumulated by Cap Global Invsts. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,341 shares to 68,606 shares, valued at $12.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 393,463 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.79M for 22.68 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.