Palladium Partners Has Increased Its Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) Stake by $330,726; As Fastenal Co (FAST) Market Value Declined, Arcadia Investment Management Has Increased Its Holding

Arcadia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 102.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp bought 67,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 133,294 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.34M, up from 65,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 2.33 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 5,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 156,156 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.42M, up from 151,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $64.96. About 1.79 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C; 14/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Had 2017 Sales of $470M; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH

Arcadia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $587.00 million and $366.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13,025 shares to 2,400 shares, valued at $183,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,179 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,742 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia invested 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Community Financial Bank Na reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Conestoga Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 28,837 shares. Prudential Public Ltd invested in 14,310 shares. Hilltop owns 0.07% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 10,657 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.09% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Johnson Group Inc Inc accumulated 4,922 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd owns 135,450 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 226,376 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Hanseatic Mngmt Inc invested in 0.75% or 22,484 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc reported 91,101 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company reported 58,001 shares. Central Financial Bank And Trust reported 332 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership owns 121,510 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, August 1.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Intrm Gov Cr Etf (GVI) by 5,253 shares to 40,363 shares, valued at $4.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Usa Quality Fctr (QUAL) by 5,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,043 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd U.