Palladium Partners Has Decreased Position in Southwest Airls Co Com (LUV) as Valuation Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Increased Position

Palladium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co Com (LUV) by 12.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc sold 6,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 43,600 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21M, down from 50,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $51.78. About 3.13M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Southwest Airlines incident marks end of US safety streak; 16/05/2018 – LUV SEES GROWING TO MORE THAN 150 DESTINATIONS OVER TIME; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS GIVING NATIONAL TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD FULL COOPERATION DURING INVESTIGATION OF ENGINE FAILURE; 26/04/2018 – Southwest reports profit rise on strong demand, tax benefits; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CEO COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – Southwest’s tragic engine failure shows need for ‘deeper’ look at entire oversight: Ex-NTSB chair; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – NOW ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE IN $2.0 BLN TO $2.1 BLN RANGE; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST PLANE SUFFERED ENGINE FAILURE TUESDAY MORNING; 19/04/2018 – AP CORRECTS STORY ON SOUTHWEST TO REMOVE REFERENCE TO FAA; 23/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR TO SHARE DETAILS ON SLOT USE IN `COMING WEEKS’

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 2,727 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 22,159 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97M, up from 19,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $134.34. About 19.66 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd Tr by 35,020 shares to 97,610 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Itt Inc Com by 8,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,976 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $575.15 million for 12.10 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.