Palladium Partners Has Decreased Its Position in Facebook Cl A (FB) as Market Value Rose; Shannon River Fund Management Holds Holding in Pros Holdings (PRO)

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 48.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 178,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 543,144 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.94M, up from 364,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78B market cap company. The stock increased 8.31% or $5.64 during the last trading session, reaching $73.49. About 634,461 shares traded or 17.30% up from the average. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 53.19% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N FY2018 REV VIEW $189.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Pros Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 45% to 26 Days; 13/03/2018 – PROS: PROS Adrienne Collins loved talking #AI in business travel with other Travel experts at @Egencia’s Lunch and Learns…; 10/04/2018 – CLEARLAKE CAPITAL BUYS WHEEL PROS, TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 13/04/2018 – PROS Holdings: Exclusive: Houston’s Tech Innovation District Slated for Former Sears Building in Midtown April 13, 2018; 09/04/2018 – PROS Unveils Plans for Outperform 2018 Global Conference; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 06/03/2018 PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Palladium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc sold 11,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,585 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27M, down from 54,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/05/2018 – Social Capital Head Says Consumers Partly to Blame for Facebook; 19/03/2018 – Social-media ETF Falls With Facebook Set For Biggest Drop Since November 2016 — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SAYS RUSSIA MUST ADDRESS OPEN QUESTIONS ON CASE OF NERVE AGENT ATTACK IN BRITAIN; 07/03/2018 – WPP CEO: AMAZON LESS KEEN TO SHARE DATA THAN GOOGLE, FACEBOOK; 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:; 17/04/2018 – Facebook bans pro-Duterte ‘fake news’ sites; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is down 7% after a bad weekend of news; 19/04/2018 – Doina Chiacu: Exclusive: Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law; 06/04/2018 – Facebook was able to remotely delete messages Zuckerberg sent, a feature that isn’t available to all users; 16/05/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG TO ANSWER EU PARLIAMENT IN PERSON AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK ON PERSONAL DATA USE -SPEAKER TAJANI

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs stated it has 0.91% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct owns 55,908 shares. Chesley Taft & Associates Ltd Llc invested in 42,305 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 16,608 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Greenleaf Tru reported 66,755 shares stake. Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp reported 1.77% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Macquarie Grp holds 0.18% or 623,299 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management has invested 0.28% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 1.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Glenmede Na accumulated 0.7% or 932,668 shares. Cornerstone Capital has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stonebridge Cap Management owns 0.31% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,147 shares. First Citizens Bank accumulated 39,820 shares.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust S&P 600 Smcp by 6,864 shares to 215,186 shares, valued at $12.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 22,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Brd Mkt (SCHB).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.04 million activity. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. Cox Christopher K had sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000 on Wednesday, January 30.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.54B for 25.74 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook Results: Still Too Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trade of the Day: Facebook Stock Has Plenty of Bullish Resiliency Left – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Regulatory Issues Will Have Little Effect on Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daruma Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 649,585 shares. Riverbridge Partners Ltd Com owns 1.95 million shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust reported 671 shares stake. Alphaone Inv Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.1% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Wms Partners reported 0.07% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). 43,150 were reported by Blair William & Il. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs owns 2,550 shares. The Kansas-based Whetstone Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 11.11% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Element Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 4,901 shares. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn owns 57,888 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks has 0.21% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 0% or 22,910 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) or 23,546 shares. Aqr Cap Lc stated it has 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Jpmorgan Chase Company invested in 0% or 48,353 shares.