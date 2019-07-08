Palladium Partners Has Decreased Its Position in Canadian Natl Ry Co Com (CNI) by $324,850 as Stock Value Rose; Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Trimmed Its Telefonica Adr (TEF) Holding by $4.61 Million

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Telefonica Adr (TEF) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 576,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.59 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.00M, down from 4.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Telefonica Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.36. About 876,755 shares traded. TelefÃ³nica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) has declined 18.35% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical TEF News: 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Telefonica plans up to $1 billion Argentine-unit IPO – Bloomberg; 03/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND NAMES; 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TO INCLUDE NETFLIX IN TV, VIDEO PLATFORMS; 03/04/2018 – ECB sells Telefonica bond after spotting 2-year-old error; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty deal would create cable monopoly – Telefonica Deutschland; 25/04/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND: EVA CASTILLO SANZ WILL RESIGN MAY 25; 09/04/2018 – Telefonica Deploys ASSIA’s CloudCheck® Wi-Fi Solution; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Telefonica’s Proposed Undated Hybrid Securities; 13/03/2018 – REG-Telefonica BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Telefonica Europe’s Proposed Hybrid ‘BB+’

Palladium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co Com (CNI) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc sold 3,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,117 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44 million, down from 86,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $93.87. About 190,292 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 16.52% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Add Train Crews in Western Canada; 18/04/2018 – Canadian National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: 1Q Revenue Ton-Miles Declined by 4% and Carloadings Increased by 3%; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – IN 2018, CN NOW PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY C$3.4 BLN IN ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Decrease in Revenue Due to Challenging Operating Conditions, Low Network Resiliency, Stronger Canadian Dollar

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.17 per share. CNI’s profit will be $910.27M for 18.63 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.18% EPS growth.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7,356 shares to 126,993 shares, valued at $9.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust S&P 600 Smcp by 6,864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Finl Inc Com (NYSE:PRU).

