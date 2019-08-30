Palladium Partners Has Boosted Its Stake in Adobe Com (ADBE) by $7.16 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Valuation Declined, Stonebridge Capital Advisors Increased Holding by $1.09 Million

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 30.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 25,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 108,802 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74M, up from 83,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $32.32. About 5.54M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) by 58.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 26,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 72,729 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.38 million, up from 45,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $282.38. About 831,623 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addenda holds 0.48% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 24,716 shares. Logan Cap Management holds 26,868 shares. Hendley And has invested 2.15% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Evercore Wealth Management Ltd holds 200,331 shares. Eagle Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Birinyi Assocs invested 0.96% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Blume Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Capstone Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 2,870 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. De Burlo has 55,150 shares for 2.97% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Ltd reported 0.36% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Lp, a Florida-based fund reported 1,879 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Llc holds 6,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1,309 are held by Eagle Ridge Invest. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc stated it has 123,770 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Navellier & Assoc holds 1.28% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 30,863 shares.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 11,024 shares to 43,585 shares, valued at $7.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 66,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,203 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO).

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $538.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 5,064 shares to 107,698 shares, valued at $9.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc Com (NYSE:ANTM) by 5,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,860 shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy Com (NYSE:SRE).

