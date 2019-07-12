Palladium Partners Has Boosted Adobe Com (ADBE) Holding by $7.16 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Lowered Waste Management (WM) Holding as Market Value Rose

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 19.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,700 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98M, down from 35,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $117.55. About 797,650 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) by 58.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 26,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,729 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.38M, up from 45,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $308.91. About 919,579 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $97,118 activity. GROSS PATRICK W had sold 365 shares worth $33,957. $31,463 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) was sold by CLARK FRANK M on Tuesday, January 15.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sl Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 23,000 shares to 39,923 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Natl Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Capital holds 9,449 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 1.53% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Stevens Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 21,584 shares. Allstate Corp stated it has 50,846 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Gp reported 36 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 61 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Company stated it has 0.17% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Cibc World holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 247,478 shares. Dana Investment Advsr Inc invested in 330,864 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 374,715 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Fil Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 12,180 shares. Moreno Evelyn V owns 1.87% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 60,895 shares. Asset One invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Wealthcare Capital Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Jcic Asset Mgmt holds 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 31 shares.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “7 A-Rated Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Yahoo News” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (WM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $456.64M for 27.21 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eversource Energy Com by 4,729 shares to 31,296 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Edge Msci Usa Vl (VLUE) by 107,163 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,087 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ORLY, ADBE – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADBE Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Microsoft Stock Owners Shouldnâ€™t Worry About Linux – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Adobe Stock Soared 30.2% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $96.39 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Lewnes Ann sold $720,480. On Friday, February 1 the insider Morris Donna sold $3.45 million. Shares for $10.19 million were sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW. Shares for $6.00 million were sold by Parasnis Abhay. The insider Rencher Bradley sold 30,000 shares worth $7.39 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Mngmt Lc has invested 0.71% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tradition Capital Ltd Liability owns 0.21% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,900 shares. Archford Strategies Lc owns 610 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Assetmark Inc accumulated 540 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Liability stated it has 500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kcm Investment Advsr Ltd Com stated it has 6,313 shares. Mai Capital Mngmt reported 0.43% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 8,582 shares stake. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 0.25% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1.86M shares. Jnba Fincl Advsr accumulated 0% or 12 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.49% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 228,833 shares. Norinchukin Bank The holds 118,791 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Forte Capital Ltd Liability Co Adv owns 36,293 shares for 3.48% of their portfolio. Pinebridge LP invested in 8,282 shares. 31,069 were reported by Hudson Valley Invest Adv.