Palladium Partners Decreased Lyondellbasell Industries N V (LYB) Holding; Dalton Investments Has Decreased By $446,800 Its Ambev Sa (ABEV) Position

Palladium Partners Llc decreased Lyondellbasell Industries N V (LYB) stake by 20.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Palladium Partners Llc analyzed 4,468 shares as Lyondellbasell Industries N V (LYB)'s stock declined 3.21%. The Palladium Partners Llc holds 17,786 shares with $1.53M value, down from 22,254 last quarter. Lyondellbasell Industries N V now has $29.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $88.7. About 2.70M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500.

Dalton Investments Llc decreased Ambev Sa (ABEV) stake by 29.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dalton Investments Llc analyzed 111,700 shares as Ambev Sa (ABEV)'s stock rose 13.33%. The Dalton Investments Llc holds 262,576 shares with $1.23 million value, down from 374,276 last quarter. Ambev Sa now has $73.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.69. About 12.86M shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $57.54 million activity. The insider Patel Bhavesh V. bought $498,873. The insider AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC bought $57.04M.

Palladium Partners Llc increased Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) stake by 17,754 shares to 537,890 valued at $15.60 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Marriott Intl Inc New Cl A (NASDAQ:MAR) stake by 7,421 shares and now owns 10,351 shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. LyondellBasell Industries has $113 highest and $8500 lowest target. $88.60’s average target is -0.11% below currents $88.7 stock price. LyondellBasell Industries had 14 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 11 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $9100 target in Monday, August 5 report. Nomura upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $113 target in Monday, April 15 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Nomura. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, August 5. Bank of America maintained the shares of LYB in report on Thursday, September 26 with “Buy” rating. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, September 18 report. The stock of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Nomura. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, August 5 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.80 EPS, down 5.41% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.96 per share. LYB’s profit will be $938.68 million for 7.92 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual EPS reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Analysts await Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ABEV’s profit will be $788.81 million for 23.45 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Ambev S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.