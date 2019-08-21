Palladium Partners Decreased Its Dollar Tree Com (DLTR) Position by $6.60 Million; Adecoagro S A (AGRO) Shareholder Ems Capital LP Increased Its Stake by $1.40 Million

Palladium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc Com (DLTR) by 47.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc sold 62,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 70,622 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42M, down from 133,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $96.08. About 1.44M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4

Ems Capital Lp increased its stake in Adecoagro S A (AGRO) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp bought 233,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.60% . The hedge fund held 10.31M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.01M, up from 10.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Adecoagro S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $685.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.82. About 177,076 shares traded. Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) has declined 20.68% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AGRO News: 15/03/2018 ADECOAGRO 4Q ADJ EBITDA $81.3M, EST. $83.2M (2 EST.)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Capital Llc holds 0% or 33 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking reported 187,175 shares stake. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Lc stated it has 2,050 shares. Arga Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.18% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Massachusetts Financial Company Ma has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Paloma Prtnrs Company has 54,488 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Cls Limited Liability accumulated 142 shares. Moody Retail Bank Trust Division stated it has 192 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Andra Ap has invested 0.18% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Prudential Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 2,300 shares. Gulf Int Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.11% or 58,254 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.07% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Geode Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Da Davidson has invested 0.07% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 111,171 shares.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 26,925 shares to 72,729 shares, valued at $19.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Actively Managd Etf Tr by 25,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,913 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA).

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82 million for 26.69 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.