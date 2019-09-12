Palladium Partners Decreased Its Altria Group Com (MO) Holding; Pdt Partners Has Trimmed Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stake By $3.37 Million

Pdt Partners Llc decreased Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) stake by 25.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pdt Partners Llc sold 4,597 shares as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)’s stock rose 15.54%. The Pdt Partners Llc holds 13,204 shares with $9.68 million value, down from 17,801 last quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc now has $22.73B valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $9.26 during the last trading session, reaching $808.47. About 199,079 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 14/03/2018 – Chipotle’s chief marketing officer is resigning; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle bags another ex-Taco Bell exec in turnround bid; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Says Sees Increase in Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q Rev $1.15B; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle’s chief marketing officer resigning; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Adding Flat-Screen Panels to Speed Burrito Production; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO: Won’t Cut Prices or Introduce Combo Meals; Not ‘Playing That Game’; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 2.2%; 24/05/2018 – Chipotle stores in Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Massachusetts already offer this feature, but more are coming

Palladium Partners Llc decreased Altria Group Inc Com (MO) stake by 3.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Palladium Partners Llc sold 6,450 shares as Altria Group Inc Com (MO)’s stock declined 11.84%. The Palladium Partners Llc holds 168,777 shares with $7.99M value, down from 175,227 last quarter. Altria Group Inc Com now has $82.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $44.38. About 4.45M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 26/04/2018 – Altria Sees FY Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.03; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company Submits Modified Risk Tobacco Product Application to FDA; 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 EPS, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $88.01 million for 64.57 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity. On Thursday, June 27 Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. sold $58.09M worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 80,000 shares.

Pdt Partners Llc increased Boston Beer Inc (NYSE:SAM) stake by 3,470 shares to 16,800 valued at $6.35 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) stake by 30,239 shares and now owns 74,800 shares. Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill has $100000 highest and $580 lowest target. $746.91’s average target is -7.61% below currents $808.47 stock price. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 22 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by BTIG Research. Wedbush upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, March 22 report. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation with “Sell”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, April 16. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 29 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 18 by PiperJaffray. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Argus Research. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $700 target in Thursday, April 11 report. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $90000 target in Tuesday, August 27 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Jennison Associates Ltd Llc has invested 0.68% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 200,676 were accumulated by Alkeon Cap Management Ltd. Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 1.29M shares. Principal Fincl Grp holds 64,359 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 247,933 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 931 shares. Captrust Advsrs owns 0% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 84 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc accumulated 0.07% or 11,946 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Kepos Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Co owns 13,998 shares. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 36,048 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Horan Capital reported 5,451 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested in 356 shares. Ws Mgmt Lllp holds 1.8% or 37,821 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13B for 9.73 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Palladium Partners Llc increased Washington Real Estate Invt Tr (NYSE:WRE) stake by 85,723 shares to 112,463 valued at $3.01M in 2019Q2. It also upped Xylem Inc Com (NYSE:XYL) stake by 15,394 shares and now owns 34,319 shares. Valero Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:VLO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Company has invested 0.13% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Alabama-based Oakworth Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Raymond James Trust Na has 0.3% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 115,296 shares. Oxbow Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.24% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Evanson Asset Limited Com reported 18,301 shares. Park National Oh holds 0.04% or 17,418 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.31% or 2.50M shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 5.07 million shares. Wolverine Asset Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Dimensional Fund Lp holds 6.40M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Grimes And Inc owns 7,737 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc owns 17,023 shares. The Illinois-based Calamos Advsr has invested 0.11% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Sfmg Ltd Liability Corporation owns 12,475 shares. Paloma Partners has 114,246 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Altria Group has $68 highest and $4400 lowest target. $58.40’s average target is 31.59% above currents $44.38 stock price. Altria Group had 12 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Friday, August 23. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, March 21. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MO in report on Monday, April 15 with “Underweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Wednesday, August 7 report. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Piper Jaffray downgraded Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) on Tuesday, September 10 to “Neutral” rating.