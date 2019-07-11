Palladium Partners Decreased By $686,952 Its Lyondellbasell Industries N V (LYB) Stake; James River Group Has 1.51 Sentiment

Palladium Partners Llc decreased Lyondellbasell Industries N V (LYB) stake by 26.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Palladium Partners Llc sold 8,178 shares as Lyondellbasell Industries N V (LYB)’s stock declined 6.17%. The Palladium Partners Llc holds 22,254 shares with $1.87M value, down from 30,432 last quarter. Lyondellbasell Industries N V now has $30.01B valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $84.21. About 84,957 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL; 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL SAYS BENET, BUCHANAN ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A

James River Group Inc (JRVR) investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.17, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 80 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 53 reduced and sold equity positions in James River Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 28.62 million shares, down from 29.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding James River Group Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 46 Increased: 56 New Position: 24.

More notable recent James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AIG Stock Up 36% So Far This Year: Will the Rally Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Second-Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “James River (NASDAQ: â€œJRVRâ€) Announces Dates for Its 2019 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy These 5 Low Leverage Stocks As Stock Market Gets Lift – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. JRVR’s profit will be $19.68M for 18.50 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by James River Group Holdings, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.45% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.09. About 3,878 shares traded. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) has risen 24.77% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.34% the S&P500. Some Historical JRVR News: 10/04/2018 – James River Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Position in James River Group; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q Rev $218.3M

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.46 billion. It operates in four divisions: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. It has a 20.54 P/E ratio. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc holds 1.13% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. for 1.03 million shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc owns 518,383 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cortina Asset Management Llc has 0.9% invested in the company for 359,779 shares. The Massachusetts-based Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc has invested 0.8% in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.46 million shares.

Among 2 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. LyondellBasell Industries had 8 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, February 5 report. Nomura upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $113 target in Monday, April 15 report.

Palladium Partners Llc increased Texas Instrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 5,715 shares to 78,175 valued at $8.29M in 2019Q1. It also upped Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 9,063 shares and now owns 377,209 shares. Prudential Finl Inc Com (NYSE:PRU) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Premier Asset Ltd holds 0.23% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 11,471 shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0.15% or 910,403 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 43,277 shares. Sigma Planning Corp accumulated 7,865 shares. Payden & Rygel has invested 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Earnest Prns has 0% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 80,722 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Fifth Third National Bank invested in 0.01% or 19,078 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.15% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 147,650 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com owns 3,229 shares. 59,019 are owned by Korea Invest. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Ci Invs Inc holds 16,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer stated it has 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 129,600 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec.