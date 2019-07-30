Palladium Partners Cut Its Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (ACN) Holding; 4 Analysts Bullish Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE)

Among 7 analysts covering Lancashire Holdings Ltd (LON:LRE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Lancashire Holdings Ltd had 43 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Peel Hunt maintained the stock with “Add” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Wednesday, June 12. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 22 by UBS. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 615 target in Monday, February 18 report. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm has “Add” rating by Peel Hunt given on Thursday, February 14. Numis Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 705 target in Tuesday, February 5 report. The stock of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, February 18. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, June 11. See Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) latest ratings:

Palladium Partners Llc decreased Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (ACN) stake by 59.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Palladium Partners Llc sold 1,776 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (ACN)’s stock rose 10.99%. The Palladium Partners Llc holds 1,222 shares with $215,000 value, down from 2,998 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas now has $125.34B valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $196.45. About 46,742 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 15/03/2018 – Accenture Named #1 IT Service Provider by Everest Group; 26/04/2018 – Accenture Helps Celsia Launch SAP S/4 HANA® to Support Business Functions and Improve Utility Plant Operations; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CEO – FOR THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL ’18, REVENUE FROM “THE NEW” WAS NEARLY $11 BLN, MORE THAN 55 PCT OF TOTAL REVENUE – CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of Al and Machine Learning; 21/05/2018 – ACCENTURE GETS U.S. PATENT FOR ZBX AI PLATFORM; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – VENKATA “MURTHY” RENDUCHINTALA HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD, EFFECTIVE THURSDAY; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – MEREDITH CORPORATION TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES OUTLOOK FOR FY ADJUSTED EPS TO $6.61 TO $6.70; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company has market cap of 1.37 billion GBP. The firm operates through five divisions: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and LloydÂ’s. It has a 6805 P/E ratio. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and a range of coverages in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builderÂ’s risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

The stock increased 0.07% or GBX 0.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 680.5. About 492,679 shares traded or 25.19% up from the average. Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Markets Corporation reported 154,513 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.47% or 27,870 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) accumulated 8,279 shares. Hilton Limited Liability Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa accumulated 0.28% or 186,990 shares. Stellar Capital Mngmt accumulated 2.22% or 19,331 shares. Linscomb And Williams owns 26,192 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Clark Capital accumulated 0.03% or 6,455 shares. Veritas Management (Uk) Limited owns 104,926 shares. Rodgers Brothers accumulated 1,543 shares. Williams Jones And Llc holds 1.99% or 509,852 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP owns 13,506 shares. Etrade Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 62,410 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd holds 42,620 shares. Meeder Asset Management invested in 0.32% or 22,847 shares.

Palladium Partners Llc increased Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) stake by 22,297 shares to 204,445 valued at $22.70 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr Usa Quality Fctr (QUAL) stake by 14,031 shares and now owns 130,159 shares. Emerson Elec Co Com (NYSE:EMR) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight”. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained the shares of ACN in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 29 report. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, June 13 report.