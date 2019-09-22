Palladium Partners Boosted Xylem Com (XYL) Stake By $1.28 Million; HURRICANE ENERGY PLC ORDINARY SHARES UN (HRCXF) Shorts Increased By 26.54%

HURRICANE ENERGY PLC ORDINARY SHARES UN (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) had an increase of 26.54% in short interest. HRCXF’s SI was 1.92 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 26.54% from 1.51M shares previously. With 1,500 avg volume, 1278 days are for HURRICANE ENERGY PLC ORDINARY SHARES UN (OTCMKTS:HRCXF)’s short sellers to cover HRCXF’s short positions. It closed at $0.59 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Palladium Partners Llc increased Xylem Inc Com (XYL) stake by 81.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Palladium Partners Llc acquired 15,394 shares as Xylem Inc Com (XYL)’s stock declined 3.60%. The Palladium Partners Llc holds 34,319 shares with $2.87 million value, up from 18,925 last quarter. Xylem Inc Com now has $13.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $77.48. About 1.44 million shares traded or 92.20% up from the average. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B

Another recent and important Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Hurricane Energy Produced First Oil, About To Turn Profitable In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gas and oil properties in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. The firm holds interests in Lancaster basement discovery, Whirlwind basement discovery, Lincoln basement, Typhoon basement, Halifax basement, Warwick basement, and Strathmore sandstone discovery prospects located to the West of Shetland. It currently has negative earnings. It has 100% interest in 450 million barrels of 2C contingent resources.

Palladium Partners Llc decreased Lyondellbasell Industries N V (NYSE:LYB) stake by 4,468 shares to 17,786 valued at $1.53M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr Intrm Gov Cr Etf (GVI) stake by 5,253 shares and now owns 40,363 shares. Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) was reduced too.