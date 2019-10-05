Palladium Partners Boosted Its Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) Holding; Sterling Capital Management Has Upped Hexcel (HXL) Position

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased Hexcel Corp (HXL) stake by 49.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sterling Capital Management Llc acquired 6,240 shares as Hexcel Corp (HXL)’s stock rose 15.76%. The Sterling Capital Management Llc holds 18,856 shares with $1.53 million value, up from 12,616 last quarter. Hexcel Corp now has $6.64B valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $77.98. About 298,588 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N – FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE IS REAFFIRMED; 23/04/2018 – DJ Hexcel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HXL); 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Accrual Basis Cap Expenditures of $270M-$290M; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 65C; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.1 BLN TO $2.2 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q Net $61.6M; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys New 1% Position in Hexcel; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q EPS 68c; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q EPS 67c

Palladium Partners Llc increased Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) stake by 3.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Palladium Partners Llc acquired 5,011 shares as Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR)’s stock declined 7.68%. The Palladium Partners Llc holds 156,156 shares with $10.42 million value, up from 151,145 last quarter. Emerson Elec Co Com now has $39.54B valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $65.19. About 2.86M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH; 19/04/2018 – BlueFin & Emerson Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Roxar Gauge Technology to U.S. Gulf of Mexico Operators; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.05-$3.15; 19/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Cigna and Emerson Electric; 18/05/2018 – Emerson Electric’s (EMR) CEO David Farr on Acquisition of Aventics from Triton Conference Call (Transcript); 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 27/03/2018 – POWELL, EMERSON SIGN OIL DEALS WITH SAUDI ARABIA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proffitt And Goodson owns 12,921 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership has invested 0.19% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Tiemann Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.25% or 5,129 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Com holds 0.13% or 16,230 shares. Richard C Young And Limited has invested 0.61% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Badgley Phelps Bell reported 5,617 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Caprock Inc holds 0.1% or 7,453 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar has 0.15% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Aristotle Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 15,111 shares. Wisconsin Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.91% or 25,425 shares. Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.24% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Payden And Rygel holds 0.06% or 13,500 shares. Assetmark accumulated 2,506 shares or 0% of the stock. Counselors Inc holds 0.5% or 185,404 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Emerson Electric has $81 highest and $6400 lowest target. $72.83’s average target is 11.72% above currents $65.19 stock price. Emerson Electric had 11 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) on Thursday, August 8 with “Overweight” rating. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, September 30. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 30. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 5 by Deutsche Bank. As per Monday, September 30, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Credit Suisse maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) rating on Wednesday, August 7. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $7000 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by Citigroup.

Palladium Partners Llc decreased Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 3,232 shares to 40,353 valued at $7.79 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 10,804 shares and now owns 65,804 shares. Spdr Series Trust Nuveen Blmbr was reduced too.

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) stake by 46,400 shares to 23,546 valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spirit Realty Capital Inc stake by 63,260 shares and now owns 15,926 shares. Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) was reduced too.