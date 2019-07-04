Palladium Partners Boosted Its Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Position; Marlowe Partners LP Lowered Kla (KLAC) Position

Palladium Partners Llc increased Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) stake by 6.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Palladium Partners Llc acquired 7,356 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)’s stock declined 20.36%. The Palladium Partners Llc holds 126,993 shares with $9.20 million value, up from 119,637 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions now has $36.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $64.18. About 2.74M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased Kla (KLAC) stake by 51.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 20,738 shares as Kla (KLAC)’s stock rose 2.29%. The Marlowe Partners Lp holds 19,885 shares with $2.37 million value, down from 40,623 last quarter. Kla now has $19.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $119.06. About 1.10 million shares traded. KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has declined 2.11% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $3.4 BLN; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KLA-TENCOR’S Baa2 RATING FOLLOWING CREDIT POSIT; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Rev $1.02B; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sees Total Cost Synergies of About $50M; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sees Orbotech Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS/; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN NEW LONG-TERM DEBT FINANCING TO COMPLETE SHARE REPURCHASE; 11/05/2018 – KLA-TENCOR – ON MAY 9, 2018, GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE PROVIDED ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PROPOSED MERGER WITH ORBOTECH – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor to Buy Orbotech for $69.02/Share; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH – TOTAL COST SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $50 MLN ON ANNUALIZED BASIS WITHIN 12 TO 24 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITIONALITY

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $119,198 activity. Trafas Brian M. had sold 1,114 shares worth $119,198 on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, down 22.97% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.22 per share. KLAC’s profit will be $276.36M for 17.41 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by KLA-Tencor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. KLA-Tencor had 15 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) rating on Thursday, March 7. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $160 target. The stock of KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Deutsche Bank. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. The stock has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 9. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, May 7. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $130 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.26M were reported by Fmr Ltd Com. Guardian Life Insur Of America owns 476 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 25,800 shares. 153,700 are held by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Hbk Invs Lp has invested 0.13% in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Moreover, Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.09% invested in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Yorktown Mngmt reported 11,500 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.03% stake. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.12% or 20,996 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt holds 36,482 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Brandywine Invest Management Llc stated it has 11,633 shares. Campbell Newman Asset reported 89,202 shares stake. Freestone Ltd Company has 140,784 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 72,810 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Prudential Fincl reported 0.03% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.36 million shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc reported 500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia has 526,154 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Dalton Investments Limited Liability Co has invested 11.85% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Com holds 0.21% or 12,145 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated, a Iowa-based fund reported 1.12M shares. Ifrah owns 0.15% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 5,393 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 44.18M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Barrett Asset Mngmt reported 1.92% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, Tiverton Asset Lc has 0.49% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Hsbc Public Limited stated it has 949,736 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.1% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Suncoast Equity Mgmt holds 3.96% or 246,555 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 9,352 shares.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 6 sales for $898,716 activity. $34,015 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares were sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan. Shares for $48,650 were sold by Middleton Sean. Another trade for 838 shares valued at $54,470 was sold by Telesmanic Robert. Humphries Brian also bought $1.16M worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares.

