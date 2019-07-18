Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $713,640 as Market Value Rose; Electron Capital Partners Trimmed Its Exelon (EXC) Stake by $9.51 Million as Stock Price Rose

Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 26.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp sold 3,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,373 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, down from 14,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $945.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $205.46. About 12.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – Samsung, Sharp and others tumble on report Apple is producing its own screens; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple”; 02/04/2018 – Jessica Guynn: Exclusive: Jesse Jackson to Apple, Amazon, Facebook Google: redouble diversity efforts and give the public; 04/04/2018 – Apple Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Xiaomi, bound for IPO, woos fans (and investors) at glitzy launch; 10/05/2018 – Apple scraps Irish data […]; 02/05/2018 – AAPL, $BB.CA: U.S. officials say the Pentagon recently terminated its use of BlackBerry smart phones and now issues Apple iPhones, also assembled in China – ! $BB.CA $AAPL; 17/04/2018 – Apple has an iPhone design problem it’s getting harder to solve; 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Analyst cuts profit forecasts for Apple due to ‘materially weaker’ iPhone demand

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 190,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.34M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.23 million, down from 2.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $48.74. About 1.81 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 24/05/2018 – EXELON: THREE MILE ISLAND, DRESDEN DID NOT CLEAR IN AUCTION; 27/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO FULL POWER: OPERATOR; 19/04/2018 – EXELON IS ‘STRONGLY COMMITTED TO FUTURE OF NUCLEAR ENERGY’; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 12/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES POWER AT PEACH BOTTOM 3 TO 86% FROM 60%: NRC; 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by Diversitylnc; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS LASALLE 2 REACTOR POWER TO 63% FROM 100%: NRC

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NextEra And Exelon: Successful Utilities With Different Strategies – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exelon Corporation (EXC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “More ComEd Customers Going Solar – Business Wire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 175,952 shares to 692,065 shares, valued at $87.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 87,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,392 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 6,446 shares. Trustmark Bank Department holds 0% or 250 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.16% or 24,785 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 56,694 shares. Moreover, Comm Commercial Bank has 0.02% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 34,582 shares. Cornerstone Invest Prtn reported 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Edge Wealth Management Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). 5,274 are owned by 1St Source Bank & Trust. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Company reported 0.07% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Northern holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 12.98 million shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.56M shares. Tompkins Finance holds 0.03% or 2,977 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Nuwave Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.16% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Cibc World Markets Corporation holds 0.05% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 130,434 shares.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 12.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.71 per share. EXC’s profit will be $601.99M for 19.65 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) stated it has 40,642 shares or 3.33% of all its holdings. Keystone Fincl Planning Inc has invested 1.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Adirondack Trust reported 20,424 shares stake. 26,503 are owned by Brown Cap Ltd Liability. River Road Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stonebridge Advsr Lc holds 4.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 124,689 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 179,038 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mgmt Lc holds 49,497 shares or 4.94% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 1.69% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 345,040 are owned by Ferguson Wellman Cap Inc. Moreover, Hardman Johnston Advsrs Llc has 1.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 122,159 shares. Sanders Capital Llc owns 8.13 million shares for 7.35% of their portfolio. Waddell And Reed Fincl owns 4.36M shares or 2.05% of their US portfolio. Synovus Financial Corp has 377,968 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Menta Capital Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 4,460 shares.