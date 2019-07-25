Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $314,262; As Healthequity (HQY) Valuation Declined, First Quadrant LP Trimmed Its Position by $631,377

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 74.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 8,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,015 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $223,000, down from 11,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $80.4. About 533,805 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has declined 2.10% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY SEES FY ADJ EPS 98C TO $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O

Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 19.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp sold 2,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,952 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 13,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.32. About 12.34M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – NET INSIGHT NETlb.ST – ANNOUNCES TRIPPEL MEDIA AS A CUSTOMER ON SYE STREAMING SERVICE POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 15/03/2018 – Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication

More notable recent HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Like Vanguard for Healthcare Costs: An Interview With HealthEquity CEO John Kessler – Motley Fool” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for March 18, 2019 : HQY, SYNH, AKBA, XELA, TACO, CPRX, CHMI, FENG, MCF, ICAD – Nasdaq” published on March 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “HealthEquity (HQY) in Focus: Stock Moves 6.7% Higher – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 10, 2019 : NIO, AMD, MU, QQQ, ABB, DB, HQY, HTZ~, BP, TMUS, BAC, TVIX – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why HealthEquity, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HQY) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.28 per share. HQY’s profit will be $16.31M for 77.31 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by HealthEquity, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.78% negative EPS growth.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 4,733 shares to 6,173 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Hospitality Reit Inc by 42,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Bankshares The owns 3.91% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.60M shares. Impala Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 1.11% or 180,386 shares. Moreover, Community Bankshares Of Raymore has 0.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Selway Asset Mngmt stated it has 38,880 shares or 3.07% of all its holdings. Ci Invs Inc invested in 1.82% or 2.75 million shares. Capstone Investment Advsr Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 16,017 shares. Opus Investment Management Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5,000 shares. Sky Investment Group Inc Ltd Liability holds 74,220 shares or 3.21% of its portfolio. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) has 2.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 71,082 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 84.89M shares. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Company has 1.5% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability owns 2.12 million shares. Virtu Ltd Liability holds 0.38% or 56,730 shares. 51,119 were reported by Sfmg Ltd. Williams Jones Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours: Microsoft’s Q4 Squashes Estimates, Boeing to Take a Big Hit – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Apple vs. Microsoft – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Metrics Behind Microsoft’s Soaring Stock Price – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “As Dow Posts Record, This Tech Stock Leads the Surge – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.