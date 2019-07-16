Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP Trimmed Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $352,440; Schnieders Capital Management Has Cut Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $305,562; Stock Price Declined

Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp sold 198 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 770 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $995.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.99 during the last trading session, reaching $2020.99. About 2.66 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/03/2018 – As Amazon Steps Up Tax Collections, Some Cities Are Left Out; 14/04/2018 – A look at Amazon’s extraordinary empire; 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Amazon is selling dozens of products that ridicule and trivialise mental illnesses such as OCD and; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 18/05/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Shifting strategies, Amazon opens its doors to discuss workforce training program; 24/04/2018 – DoorDash Tests Grocery Delivery With Walmart, Challenging Amazon; 15/04/2018 – Israel’s Partner in collaboration deal with Amazon Prime Video; 24/04/2018 – Pom Klementieff Receives An lMDb STARmeter Award on the Set of “The lMDb Show”; 09/04/2018 – Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Competing for Business, Amazon (Video); 02/05/2018 – APTOS OFFERS AMAZON PAY WITH MULTI-CURRENCY PAYMENT OPTION TO R

Schnieders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc sold 802 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,103 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, down from 7,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $361.61. About 4.64M shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 28/05/2018 – AIR FRANCE SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH PILOTS ON FLYING BOEING 787; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONFIDENT WILL MEET 737 DELIVERY TARGETS, COMPANY IS ON TOP OF RECENT ENGINE, FUSELAGE SUPPLY ISSUES; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – WON FOUR NEW ORDERS IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – Boeing has agreements with Iranian airlines for planes worth about $20 billion at list prices; 02/04/2018 – Mobile Press-Reg: Proposed Mobile plant puts Alabama at heart of Boeing-Airbus rivalry; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PLEASED WITH PROGRESS CO IS MAKING ON 787 PRODUCTION LIKE; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 14 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2026 AND 2027; 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO warns manufacturers over plane delays, engine issues

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 49.95 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock. 12,637 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $5.03 million were sold by McAllister Kevin G. Shares for $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M. $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Limited Co stated it has 1.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Telos Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.07% or 617 shares. California-based Perigon Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Atlas Browninc reported 0.52% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tru Company Of Oklahoma reported 5,317 shares. New York-based Pinnacle Assocs has invested 0.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca holds 0.29% or 902 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 1.22M shares. Spectrum Mgmt Grp holds 13,670 shares. Webster Commercial Bank N A owns 19,109 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,667 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 2,048 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Communications holds 0.65% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 11,202 shares. 20,643 were accumulated by Raymond James Na. Tiverton Asset Management Lc accumulated 42,460 shares.

