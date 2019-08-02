Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Decreased by $314,262; Gopro (GPRO) Holder Tenor Capital Management Upped Stake by $1.15 Million

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.73% . The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $699.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 9.54% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $4.55. About 2.61 million shares traded. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has declined 7.03% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 04/05/2018 – GoPro sells more cameras on ad push, driving revenue beat; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Rev $202.3M; 29/03/2018 – GoPro Launches Entry-Level HERO Camera For $199; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN 24.3 PCT VS 32.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – GOPRO INC SAYS LAUNCHES ENTRY-LEVEL HERO CAMERA FOR $199; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHARE 34C; EST. LOSS 36C; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.55; 26/04/2018 – GoPro CEO salary slashed to $1 after poor 2017; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Loss/Shr 55c; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY REVENUE WAS $202 MLN, DOWN 7% YOY

Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 19.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp sold 2,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 10,952 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 13,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $136.2. About 6.44 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation of Ilan Levin as CEO and Director; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets in market rout, boosts profit; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Unit Seeks to Lure Game Makers to Cloud; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contractors; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 30/03/2018 – Microsoft reshuffles Windows engineering team as part of push into cloud computing

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Pension Serv has invested 3.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Main Street Rech Ltd Liability holds 0.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 10,192 shares. Etrade Mngmt Ltd holds 204,890 shares. 823,228 are owned by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Blackrock has 2.63% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tradition Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 70,805 shares or 2.27% of the stock. Moreover, Bollard Gru Ltd Liability Company has 1.3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 291,176 shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Mgmt LP invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jefferies Group Lc holds 0.11% or 109,175 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain reported 0.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ledyard Bank has invested 3.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc holds 4.98% or 273,599 shares. Washington Tru National Bank owns 3.26% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 173,604 shares. Snow Capital Mgmt Lp holds 0.12% or 15,900 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advsr Inc holds 6.19% or 398,898 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

