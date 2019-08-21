Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Lowered by $314,262 as Stock Value Rose; Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Has Boosted Holding by $450,000

Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 19.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp sold 2,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 10,952 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 13,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $138.5. About 711,592 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion; 16/04/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100; 22/03/2018 – MICROSOFT ADDS 315 MW OF NEW SOLAR POWER IN VIRGINIA; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 876.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 100,264 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 10,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $53.45. About 138,324 shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to Inject AI into the Sport of Kings; 08/05/2018 – Atlatl Software Announces Market Partnership Between Oracle CPQ Cloud and Atlatl’s Visual and Augmented Reality Product; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONFIDENT CO WILL “COMFORTABLY DELIVER” ON ORIGINAL FORECAST OF DOUBLE-DIGIT NON-GAAP SHR GROWTH FOR FY18; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO BUY NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 15/03/2018 – Oracle Health Sciences Clinical One Named 2018 CARE Award Finalist; 13/04/2018 – TCS recognized as `Best in Class’ in Oracle SaaS Implementation Services in Europe by PAC; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 26/04/2018 – Magic Memories Grows its Business by Capturing Smiles Across the World; 06/03/2018 – RIMINI STREET TO SEEK $50M REFUND FROM ORACLE, CONSIDER APPEAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cambridge Fincl Grp has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 58,667 shares. 198,497 are owned by Martin Currie Ltd. Janney Cap Mngmt has 2.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 372,219 shares. Moreover, Cim Inv Mangement has 1.41% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mirador Ptnrs Limited Partnership has 0.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 13,822 shares. Moreover, Focused Wealth Management Inc has 0.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Palisade Capital Mgmt Ltd Co Nj has invested 0.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Coatue Management Lc stated it has 4.08 million shares. Schnieders Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 3.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Royal Bancorporation Of Scotland Public Lc reported 295,543 shares stake. Exchange Cap Management has 78,238 shares for 2.59% of their portfolio. Jupiter Asset Limited invested in 300,191 shares. Old Point Service N A stated it has 4.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kensico Corp has invested 7.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Excalibur Mngmt Corp accumulated 37,152 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, COST, MSFT – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ON, SOHU, SPNS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: Important Lessons In Valuation, Part 1 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Metrics Behind Microsoft’s Soaring Stock Price – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double – The Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle: Q4 Vindicated Our Stance, Expecting 50% Returns – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle’s Massive Buybacks Will Push The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In FireEye, Oracle, Mylan And Exelon – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle Rings Up Higher Quality of Experience for Supermarket Chain Customers – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Strategies Inc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Commerce Bancorp holds 0.31% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 494,009 shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Llc has 0.49% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 24,804 shares. Churchill Management holds 121,909 shares. Founders Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,322 shares. Janney Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 4,569 shares. Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability has 0.3% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Great Lakes Advsr Lc reported 1.19M shares. Academy Cap Inc Tx owns 351,188 shares for 4.37% of their portfolio. Security Bancorporation Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 27,976 shares. Ifrah Svcs invested in 16,485 shares. Nomura Hldg owns 126,819 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Limited Liability Com has 213,648 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter reported 82,185 shares stake. Beese Fulmer Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 4,758 shares.