Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $375,285; Iberiabank Increases Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 4,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 143,895 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97M, up from 139,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $114.05. About 5.30M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning

Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 28.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp sold 985 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,434 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928,000, down from 3,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $351.12. About 3.09M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – Many feared dead, injured in passenger plane crash in Cuba; 26/04/2018 – One of the fan blades on the Boeing 737 broke off; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS EXPECT TO MAKE SUSTAINED PROGRESS ON MARGIN EXPANSION ACROSS BUSINESSES; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXPORT FINANCING PAID FOR; 25/04/2018 – Dow futures erase earlier losses after blowout earnings from Boeing; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE BUYS TWO BOEING 777 FREIGHTERS FOR ACMI; 27/04/2018 – Boeing-KLX Deal Could Be Announced as Soon as Monday; 18/05/2018 – China denies it offered package to slash U.S. trade gap by $200 bln; 04/04/2018 – China Tariffs Would Affect Few Boeing Jets; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Anticipated Annual Cost Savings of About $70 Million by 2021

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.50 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Barclays Tips Bonds (TIP) by 12,026 shares to 126,780 shares, valued at $14.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 13,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,718 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX).

