Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP Has Lowered Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Rose; Benin Management Raised Its Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Stock Price Declined

Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 19.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp sold 2,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 10,952 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 13,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $138.89. About 27.50 million shares traded or 11.42% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365; 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 22,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 87,589 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08 million, up from 64,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $72.38. About 9.41 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC PLANNING ‘WORKSHOP’ ON COMPANIES THAT OPERATE IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE FIELDS -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 15/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @CollegeParkPD investigating a smash and grab at an Exxon gas station. @fox5Magwood is at the scene; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL’S `MED SURVEYOR’ VESSEL ARRIVES AT LIMASSOL PORT: AA; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Plans to Double Earnings by 2025 With Permian Boost; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 30/05/2018 – The measure was fueled by concern among union members that Exxon is aligning its safety procedures with a group that drafts industry-friendly legislation; 29/03/2018 – Court Dismisses Exxon’s Effort to Block Climate Investigation; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS PRODUCTION SHOULD PICK UP IN 2H ON PERMIAN, DEMAND; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 18/04/2018 – China to impose auti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from U.S., EU, Singapore

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $232.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 155,989 shares to 113,511 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 8,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,055 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Llc Pa reported 300,513 shares. Palisade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Nj has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pitcairn invested 0.23% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Dorsey And Whitney Tru Llc owns 75,206 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 824,278 shares. Rench Wealth Mngmt, Texas-based fund reported 35,746 shares. Palisade Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.92% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Clarkston Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,551 shares. United Fire Gru Inc holds 40,000 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Gru stated it has 7.59 million shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Connors Investor stated it has 2.29% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 4.99 million shares. Scotia invested 0.19% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 2.35% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Avenir has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Exxon Mobil Stock Has a Breakout Opportunity Here – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “New Orleans May Face Daunting Tropical Storm, More Flooding This Week – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tropical Storm Barry Already Impacting Gulf Oil Production – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doheny Asset Ca holds 7,781 shares. Moreover, Hartford Inv has 3.22% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 957,416 shares. 7,573 were accumulated by Alpinvest Prns Bv. First Savings Bank Trust Of Newtown stated it has 69,087 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt owns 28,607 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc holds 4,184 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa has invested 2.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Smithbridge Asset De has 3.63% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 51,292 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 2.11% or 1.50M shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 4.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 160,197 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Com, Tennessee-based fund reported 235,828 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Lc stated it has 5,603 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Liability holds 65,710 shares or 2.01% of its portfolio. Arrow Fincl holds 3.21% or 117,310 shares in its portfolio. Mengis Cap Mgmt holds 4.33% or 65,801 shares in its portfolio.