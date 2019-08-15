Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP Has Decreased Stake in Boeing Co (BA) as Valuation Declined; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shareholder Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Increased Position by $24.98 Million as Share Value Rose

Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 28.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp sold 985 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,434 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928,000, down from 3,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $322.15. About 1.38M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/05/2018 – BOEING A COUPLE OF MTHS BEHIND SCHEDULE ON 777X: QATAR AIR CEO; 13/03/2018 – BRAZIL SAID TO SEE US STEEL TARIFFS HURTING BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL; 30/04/2018 – BOEING HAS ‘SOLID’ PROCESS FOR REVIEWING DISCRIMINATION CLAIMS; 18/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT’S `CLOSELY MONITORING’ SITUATION IN CUBA; 14/05/2018 – Boeing, Assembrix to Collaborate on Secure 3D printing; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 25/04/2018 – Boeing plans to build 767s faster as air freight market rebounds; 26/03/2018 – QANTAS MAY CONVERT MORE BOEING 787 ORDERS THIS YEAR: JOYCE; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER INCLUDES 787-8 AND 787-9 MODELS; 23/05/2018 – MALAYSIA’S TRANSPORT MINISTRY SAYS PRIVATE SEARCH FOR MH370 TO END ON MAY 29; NO MORE EXTENSIONS

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 66.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 372,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 930,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.99 million, up from 557,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.33. About 1.24 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND TO BE NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR REGIMEN; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $5.40B; 28/03/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Tours Mt. Gilead Maryhaven Center and Hosts Opioid Roundtable Discussion with the Morrow County Opiate; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Complera Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Triumeq Advances: HIV; 08/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Conference May 16; 10/03/2018 – #2 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 229,200 shares to 998,340 shares, valued at $115.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 455,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 967,800 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 33.42 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.